Blitz Electric Mobility, Indonesia’s Leading EV Logistic Enabler, secures Pre-Series A Investment Led by Vynn Capital

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Blitz Electric Mobility (Blitz), Indonesia’s leading EV logistics enabler, has closed a Pre-Series A funding round led by Malaysia-based Vynn Capital.



Blitz Founding Team (from left to right): William So (CFO), Saivya Chauhan (CEO), Charles (COO)

This investment marks Vynn Capital’s ongoing commitment through its mobility and supply chain fund, with participation from existing Blitz investor Iterative Capital. The round also brings in notable new backers, including former Andreessen Horowitz general partner Balaji Srinivasan, ex‑PayPal exec Rajesh Venkatesh, and Vinner Ventures. These add to Blitz’s roster of impact-driven institutional investors such as Asian Development Bank (ADB) Ventures, FiveFortyAlpha, BonBillo Fund, and Peak XV.

A Business Model Built for Scale and Sustainability

Blitz’s asset-light, tech-first approach places it at the forefront of sustainable logistics in Indonesia’s last-mile delivery market. The company addresses three critical challenges: meeting instant delivery demands, overcoming the complexities of scaling in-house logistics, and enabling cleaner, electrified infrastructure. Blitz empowers businesses with scalable, same-day, and instant delivery without the need to own or manage their own fleet assets.

Blitz operates a growing pool of thousands of gig couriers, providing tailored B2B logistics solutions that include:

1- to 12-hour instant and same-day deliveries

Integrated white-label logistics services

Comprehensive delivery management under clients’ own brands

Unlike other players, Blitz has built a unique model designed for sustainable margins, long-term client partnerships, and embedded EV financing for gig workers.

In 2024, Blitz had tripled its revenue while cutting its burn rate by over 70%, significantly optimising its operational costs. With a disciplined strategy, the company has achieved substantial profitability improvements.

Now entering a new chapter of disciplined, sustainable growth, Blitz plans to use its secured funding to accelerate expansion across Indonesia. With a sharper focus on efficiency, quality clients, and scalable operations, the company is aligning its resources to drive stronger unit economics and long-term value. This renewed strategy positions Blitz to move confidently toward profitability while continuing to deliver impact at scale.

“The initial growth phase is behind us. Now, our focus is disciplined scaling. That means maximizing what works and discontinuing what doesn’t,” said Saivya Chauhan, Founder and CEO of Blitz. “This funding reflects confidence in our proven model and positions us to secure capital aligned with our long-term objectives,” added William So, Co-Founder and CFO of Blitz.

“Blitz is solving a fundamental challenge for businesses in Southeast Asia: how to scale logistics rapidly without the overhead of owning infrastructure,” said Victor Chua, Vynn Capital’s Founding & Managing Partner. “Their model empowers brands to meet growing delivery expectations with speed, reliability, and sustainability. As we double down on our mobility and supply chain thesis, Blitz stands out as a commercially disciplined operator ready to reshape how businesses move goods across the region.”

Blitz’s Key Milestones in 2024 and 2025: Partnerships and Innovation

Forbes Under 30: Blitz and CEO Saivya Chauhan named to Forbes 30 Under 30 List for Consumer & Enterprise Technology (Class of 2025).

Blitz and CEO Saivya Chauhan named to Forbes 30 Under 30 List for Consumer & Enterprise Technology (Class of 2025). NVIDIA Inception Partnership: Selected for NVIDIA’s Inception program, gaining advanced AI tools for routing, driver performance analytics, and SLA forecasting.

Selected for NVIDIA’s Inception program, gaining advanced AI tools for routing, driver performance analytics, and SLA forecasting. Grab Ventures Collaboration: Integrated Blitz’s EV fleet with Grab’s platform, enhancing sustainable last-mile delivery.

Integrated Blitz’s EV fleet with Grab’s platform, enhancing sustainable last-mile delivery. Operational Scale: Completed over 14 million deliveries, deployed over 1,000 EV bikes, and logged 220 million electric kilometres.

Completed over 14 million deliveries, deployed over 1,000 EV bikes, and logged 220 million electric kilometres. Market Expansion: Grew operational footprint to 60 cities, becoming Indonesia’s largest EV logistics provider.

Market Size

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size in Indonesia is estimated to be valued at US$7.86 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.24%. By the end of the decade, the market is expected to reach US$11.15 billion[1], demonstrating significant growth driven by the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the rapid expansion of e-commerce in the country.

About Vynn Capital

Vynn Capital is an industry-focused early-stage venture capital firm investing in transformative companies across mobility, travel, and supply chains. With deep local networks and a partnership-driven approach, Vynn Capital supports founders through capital and strategic collaboration. Learn more at vynncapital.com.

About Blitz

Blitz is Indonesia’s largest and leading EV logistics enabler, providing white-labelled, instant, and same-day deliveries powered by electric vehicles and proprietary technology. Visit rideblitz.com.

