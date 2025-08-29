CamScanner Introduces “Turn Page to Auto Capture” Feature for Effortless Document Digitization

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CamScanner, a leading mobile scanning application, today announced the launch of its new “Turn Page to Auto Capture” feature, an innovative tool designed to streamline the process of digitizing multi-page documents like books, contracts, and notebooks. This groundbreaking function is the first of its kind in the industry.

The Turn Page to Auto Capture feature allows users to digitize entire books or multi-page documents with just a few simple steps. By opening the app, tapping the camera button, selecting “Book mode,” and activating “Turn Page to Auto Capture,” scanning becomes both effortless and efficient. After the first page is captured manually, users only need to turn the pages while the app automatically detects and records each one.(https://www.youtube.com/shorts/S-k5Xo-Kch8）This eliminates the need to tap the capture button repeatedly, making the process faster and smoother—whether scanning 10 pages or 100.



Users can simply turn the pages while the app automatically detects and captures each one

This feature is powered by an advanced deep learning algorithm that performs real-time analysis of the viewfinder content to recognize subtle cues such as hand movements, changes in lighting, shadows, and the book’s colors. Once the algorithm detects a page turn, the system waits for the page to settle, ensuring a crisp image capture. This approach effectively prevents common issues like blurry shots, duplicate pages, and accidental obstructions. This feature is currently available on iOS.

A key technical challenge was determining the perfect moment to automatically capture the image after a page is turned. The app must not snap a picture immediately; instead, it needs to consider factors such as the stability of the book, whether fingers are obscuring the text, and changes in clarity. To address this, CamScanner developed a smart decision-making algorithm that only takes a picture once the page is stable, unobstructed, and clear. The logic is designed to trigger only when a page-turning action is detected, preventing duplicate shots when the document is stationary.

The result is a high-quality PDF document created with minimal user effort. The technology behind the feature breaks down the task into three main components: detecting the page turn, automatically capturing the page after detection, and then processing the captured page using CamScanner’s book mode to remove imperfections and create a high-quality PDF. The integration of these components allows for a seamless and efficient scanning experience.

With the Turn Page to Auto Capture feature, CamScanner reaffirms its commitment to providing users with powerful, intuitive tools for digitizing and managing their documents.