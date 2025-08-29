CUHK Faculty of Education Leads Global Innovation in Education Research and Teaching

Global Excellence Recognized

The Faculty of Education has secured outstanding positions in prestigious global rankings, placing #20 in Education (QS World University Rankings 2025), #11 in Education Studies (Times Higher Education 2025), and an impressive 2nd place globally in Education & Educational Research (U.S. News & World Report 2025-2026). These achievements reflect the Faculty’s commitment to excellence in both research and teaching, as further highlighted by the recognition of 13 faculty members among the World’s Top 2% Scientists by Stanford University in 2024.

Through its four specialised departments—Curriculum and Instruction, Educational Administration and Policy, Educational Psychology, and Sports Science and Physical Education—the Faculty offers a comprehensive range of postgraduate programmes including doctoral degrees, master’s degrees, and postgraduate diplomas in Education, nurturing and empowering the next generation of outstanding educators to transform education responsibly to meet the society’s evolving needs.

Pioneering Research and Innovation

As a dynamic academic hub, the Faculty pioneers educational research and scholarship in Hong Kong, sharing insights with researchers, scholars, school leaders, and practitioners through conferences and seminars. Through the Centre for University and School Partnership (CUSP), the Faculty maintains strong connections with over 2,000 educational institutions and has successfully completed more than 45 development and research projects, focusing on quality education, positive learning environments, small class teaching, strong curriculum leadership and development in kindergartens, financial literacy for children, and gifted education programmes.

The Faculty’s commitment to innovation is evident in its current research projects, which address crucial contemporary education areas and challenges such as AI in education, curriculum reform, and academic integrity in the age of generative AI. A standout example is the Robot for Autism Behavioral Intervention (RABI) project, led by Professor Catherine So of the Department of Educational Psychology, which advances autism diagnosis and early intervention through robotics. The project earned international recognition, receiving the Silver Award in the “Access, Diversity, and Inclusion” category at the QS Reimagine Education Awards 2024.

International Student Success

The Faculty’s global impact is reflected in its diverse student body of over 2,600 students. Dr. Ma. Jenina Nalipay, a recent PhD graduate from the Philippines, highlights the Faculty’s strength in nurturing international talent: “CUHK has provided me with numerous opportunities to flourish as a PhD student and prepare for success after graduation. The holistic approach to student development and excellent supervision have been invaluable to my career goals.”

Looking to the Future

As education continues to evolve, the Faculty remains dedicated to its vision of nurturing the next generation of educators and education leaders with global perspectives. Its focus on combining research excellence with practical application ensures graduates are well-equipped to address future educational challenges.

