More than 60% of Malaysians Lack Vitamin D Alpro Pharmacy Subsidises RM1.6 Million for Project :D to Tackle Malaysia’s Silent Vitamin D Crisis

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 August 2025 – Despite Malaysia’s year-round sunshine, Vitamin D insufficiency has become a widespread and often overlooked health challenge. A systematic review published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2022) reported that 64% of Malaysians have suboptimal Vitamin D levels, while more than 20% are deficient. Pregnant women are among the most vulnerable, with a study in Nutrients (2022) finding that up to 96% of expectant mothers were deficient by the time of delivery. It can weaken bones, increase the risk of fractures and falls among the elderly, compromise immunity, affect mood and energy, and in pregnancy it is linked to gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, preterm birth, and impaired bone development in newborns.

(From Left: Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mohd Shahezwan Abd Wahab (Project leader and Deputy Dean of Research and Innovation, UiTM); Prof. Winnie Chee Siew Swee (Professor, Nutrition & Dietetics, IMU University; Director, Institute of Research, Development and Innovation, IRDI); Ms Elsie Low (General Manager of Powerlife Malaysia); Pharmacist Ng Yi Ling (Professional Care & Development Manager, Alpro Pharmacy); Dr. Ng Ming Lee (Medical Director, Alpro Clinic); Dr Nagammai Thiagarajan (Vice President, Malaysian Falls Prevention Network, MyFalls); Mr. Too Jia Leong (Managing Director, Global Science)

To confront this widespread and often overlooked health challenge, Alpro Pharmacy has launched Project 😀 with an RM1.6 million nationwide subsidy, making Vitamin D testing and education accessible to Malaysians. The initiative aims to screen 30,000 people, raise awareness, and provide personalised counselling by pharmacists, doctors, and dietitians.

Project 😀 will begin in September 2025 with 30 pilot outlets, before expanding nationwide in October 2025. Screening is priced at RM1 ONLY for high-risk groups (elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, or individuals with limited sun exposure) and RM15 for the general public (normal price RM35). Each test comes with professional counselling and a tailored health plan.

“Vitamin D deficiency is more than a nutritional issue; it is a public health challenge that affects immunity, mood, energy, and even the risk of falls among our elderly. At Alpro, we believe every Malaysian deserves access to the tools and care they need to live healthier, brighter lives. Project 😀 is our commitment to walk this journey together with the public — towards a healthier and vibrant Malaysia,” said Ph. Lim En Ni, Chief Pharmacist and Engagement Director of Alpro Pharmacy.

Supporting this mission, Powerlife, a leading health supplement provider in Malaysia, has stepped forward as the main partner of Project :D. They have contributed 300 advanced Vitamin D analysers to Alpro outlets nationwide. These devices, powered by Global Science’s handheld fluorescence technology, deliver accurate results within minutes and bridge the accessibility gap between costly laboratory tests and less reliable rapid kits.

To strengthen the initiative’s long-term impact, Alpro is also collaborating with two leading academic institutions. The International Medical University (IMU) will conduct research on Vitamin D’s role in maternal and infant health, while Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) will study its impact on elderly care, particularly in preventing falls and fractures.

Our research is not just about data — it is about people. By understanding how Vitamin D shapes the health of mothers, babies, children & adolescents and the elderly, we can turn science into action. Through this collaboration with Alpro, we are taking meaningful steps to improve lives in Malaysia,” said Professor Winnie Chee, Professor of Nutrition & Dietetics at IMU and Director of the Institute of Research, Development and Innovation (IRDI).

Beyond screenings, Project 😀 will also roll out educational campaigns, community talks, and awareness programmes in partnership with MyFalls, focusing on fall prevention among the elderly and raising awareness of the crucial role Vitamin D plays in everyday wellness.

Malaysians are encouraged to take the first step towards better health by joining Project :D. Visit your nearest Alpro Pharmacy or Alpro Clinic to learn more and locate participating outlets. For updates and expert advice, follow Alpro Pharmacy’s official social media channels.

