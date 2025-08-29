Pollo AI Launched Google Nano Banana With Unlimited Access for Paid Users

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pollo AI is proud to announce the launch of Google Nano Banana , an AI image generation and editing model also known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image.

Now available with unlimited use for paid users on the Pollo AI platform, Nano Banana delivers a breakthrough experience in AI-generated imagery with unmatched character consistency.

Emma Chen, Pollo AI’s Chief Product Officer, shared her enthusiasm about the launch, saying, “Our integration of Google’s Nano Banana AI model underscores our commitment to providing creators and professionals the leading-edge tools they need.”

Google Nano Banana is renowned for its ultra-high character consistency, which keeps characters and scene details perfectly intact even across iterative modifications.

It features state-of-the-art image generation, enabling the creation of rich, stylized images that feel both precise and artistically refined.

Users can easily refine images through natural language prompts. The model also excels at seamlessly fusing multiple images, enabling users to insert objects, restyle entire scenes, or blend visuals effortlessly.

Furthermore, Nano Banana operates at ultra-fast speeds, allowing rapid image creation and editing that supports quick ideation and professional workflows.

Getting started is simple: visit Pollo AI image generator , select the Nano Banana model, enter descriptive prompts using plain language, and generate high-quality outputs in seconds.

By integrating Google Nano Banana, Pollo AI invites paid users to enjoy unlimited access to an AI model that opens new creative possibilities, offering enhanced detail, consistency, and artistic flexibility.