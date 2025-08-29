Step Back into Edo-Era Tokyo! Asakusa-Kitasenju Walking Tour, Yakatabune Dinner Cruise with Geisha Performance (Sept-Nov 2025)

TOKYO, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rojicoya Co., Ltd., an organization dedicated to preserving and sharing Japan’s traditional culture (“Wa-bunka”) in modern society, presents an authentic Edo Time-Trip experience in Tokyo’s Asakusa and Kitasenju districts. Reviving the waterways that once supported Edo’s prosperity, the group offers two unique tours: the Edo Time-Trip Yakatabune (traditional boat) Night Cruise, and the Timeless Edo Walking Tour.



Edo Cruise & Walking Tour

Celebrating the theme of “Edo Chic”, the programs invite participants to step back in time and enjoy Edo culture through riverside scenery, traditional multi-course cuisine, shamisen performances, geisha entertainment, and guided walking tours with a Rakugo storyteller.

Tourism Media Service spoke with the organizers to learn more about this special project.

Tour Story & Highlights

From Asakusa to Kitasenju – 400 Years of Edo and Tokyo Connected by Waterways

In 2025, Edo is hotter than ever! Kitasenju (Adachi Ward, Tokyo), celebrating the 400th anniversary of its post town, and Asakusa (Taito Ward, Tokyo), linked to the “media king of Edo” Jūzaburō Tsutaya and featured in NHK’s Taiga drama “Berabō”. These two towns, once bustling gateways to Edo where travelers gathered and commoner culture blossomed, still retain the timeless charm of old Edo.

This project offers two walking tours guided by a Rakugo storyteller and a separate Yakatabune night cruise on the Sumida River.

In Asakusa (Sept & Nov), participants will stroll through Asakusa Shrine and Denpoin Street before trying their hand at Edo kiriko glass-cutting at the historic workshop Soukichi. In Kitasenju (Oct), visitors will explore Yacchaba Street, the former Senju Honjin, the preserved townhouse “Nakacho-no-Ie,” and sites connected to haiku poet Matsuo Basho, combined with a hands-on wagashi (Japanese confectionery) workshop with a master artisan.

Each course highlights the unique cultural identity of these historic towns and connects past and present through immersive experiences.

In addition, the Edo Time-Trip Yakatabune Night Cruise departs from Asakusa. While gliding along the river, guests will savor Edo-style cuisine including freshly fried tempura, enjoy unlimited drinks, listen to live shamisen music, and be entertained by geisha from Asakusa’s hanamachi. This is a rare opportunity to relive Edo’s riverside banquet culture in a truly authentic setting.

Guided with humor and insight by a Rakugo storyteller, participants will discover the food culture and everyday life of Edo while experiencing its streets and waterways. Choose Asakusa or Kitasenju, then end the evening on the Yakatabune—or go for the ultimate experience by joining all three. Trace 400 years of history and create your very own Edo journey in Tokyo.

1) Edo Time-Trip Yakatabune Night Cruise – Cuisine, Shamisen, and Geisha Elegance

The “Edo Time-Trip Yakatabune Night Cruise” is a one-day tour featuring traditional Edo-style dining and live entertainment aboard a yakatabune boat departing from Asakusa. Guests will enjoy freshly fried tempura and seasonal dishes inspired by Edo-period flavors, paired with all-you-can-drink beverages. With the city lights reflected on the river, participants can relive Edo’s banquet culture in a magical setting.

The cruise features performances by a talented young Tsugaru shamisen player and three geisha from Asakusa’s historic hanamachi. Guests can experience live shamisen music and ozashiki-style entertainment up close.

Dates : Sept 21 (Course A), Oct 26 (Course B), Nov 29 (Course C)

: (Course A), (Course B), (Course C) Price : JPY 22,000 per person (adults & children)

: per person (adults & children) Meeting/Ending Point: Azumabashi Boarding Pier (5 min walk from Asakusa Station)

2) Timeless Edo Walking Tour – Cultural Experiences in Asakusa & Kitasenju

The “Timeless Edo Walking Tour” is a one-day trip exploring the historical charm of Asakusa and Kitasenju, guided by Rakugo storyteller Sanyūtei Yushichi, a member of the Rakugo Geijutsu Kyokai who performs regularly at Tokyo yose theaters and cultural events. With humor and storytelling, he brings Edo’s history to life.

Price: JPY 9,000 per person (adults & children)

Asakusa Course (Sept & Nov)

Starting from Tobu Asakusa Station, participants enjoy a 90-minute guided walk through Asakusa Shrine, Chingodo, and Denpoin Street. Afterwards, they will join a hands-on Edo kiriko glass-cutting workshop at Soukichi, a historic craftsman’s studio near Kaminarimon.

Dates : Sept 21 (Sun), Nov 29 (Sat), 2025

: (Sun), (Sat), 2025 Small group, max 15 participants, with tour conductor.

Kitasenju Course (Oct)

Departing from Kitasenju, this 90-minute guided walk explores Yacchaba Street, the former Senju Honjin, the preserved townhouse “Nakacho-no-Ie,” and sites linked to haiku master Matsuo Basho. The tour also includes a wagashi-making workshop with a traditional confectioner, offering a taste of Kitasenju’s 400-year-old heritage.

Date : Oct 26 (Sun), 2025

: (Sun), 2025 Small group, max 15 participants, with tour conductor.

Reservations & Inquiries

For reservations and inquiries, please contact Rojicoya Co., Ltd.:

Website : https://rojicoya.jp

: https://rojicoya.jp Phone : +81-3-6812-0780

: +81-3-6812-0780 Email : info@rojicoya.jp

: info@rojicoya.jp Contact Person: Yoshika Yonemoto

