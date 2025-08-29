Young Taiwanese Entrepreneurs Bring Fresh Vision to Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta marks a new chapter with the entry of its new shareholders—Mr. Michael Song and Mr. Thomas Song, visionary brothers and founders of Hung Kuang Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based investment firm. With over a decade of experience in Taiwan’s real estate market, the Song brothers bring youthful energy and proven expertise to this iconic serviced apartment.



New Shareholders Fraser Residence Sudirman- Michael Song and Thomas Song.

A warm blessing ceremony was held to commemorate the ownership transition, attended by employees, guests, and representatives from both Fraser Hospitality and Hung Kuang. General Manager Mrs. Wita Junifah opened the event with a heartfelt welcome, followed by a speech from Mr. Michael Song, who expressed his deep emotional connection to Indonesia and his ambition to elevate the property into a top-tier residence.

A traditional tumpeng-cutting ceremony symbolizing the handover, between Mr. Vernon Lee on behalf of Fraser Hospitality, presenting the rice cone piece to Mr. Song. The celebration also featured Indonesian folk performances and West Javanese dishes, reflecting Mr. Song’s family ties to Bandung.

Now operating under PT Hung Kuang International Hospitality, the property will continue to be managed by Fraser Hospitality to maintain its high service standards. The Song brothers’ vision for Fraser Residence Sudirman reflects their broader mission: to blend local culture with international hospitality excellence through their brand, Hung Kuang.