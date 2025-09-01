2026 MDRT Executive Committee promises enhanced member resources and connections

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2026 MDRT Executive Committee welcomes John F. Nichols, MSM, CLU, as the 100th MDRT President, and Simon D. Lister, Dip PFS, as Secretary on September 1. The newly installed Executive Committee will spend the next 12 months advancing MDRT’s mission to help top-performing financial services professionals to serve their clients with the highest standards of ethics, knowledge, service and productivity.

Nichols succeeds Carol Kheng, ChFC, the first Singaporean to hold the MDRT presidency. She now becomes MDRT’s Immediate Past President. Singapore has one of the largest MDRT member bases in Asia, and Kheng’s leadership highlights the country’s influence within MDRT’s global community. Clay Gillespie, CFP, CLU, and Aurora L. Tancock, CFP, FLMI, assume new roles as First Vice President and Second Vice President, respectively.

The 2026 MDRT Executive Committee is focused on strengthening the resources available to members, advancing the digital library of MDRT content to function as a go-to guide for members to use at any time. The group will also strengthen the impact of MDRT’s Membership Communications Committee (MCC) by focusing on deepening the alignment between local MCCs and the global organisation, while also investing in leadership development to empower these member-led communities to thrive and deliver consistent, high-quality regional experiences.

In-person events remain a priority for the new leadership team, which understands the importance of developing meaningful connections with colleagues and dedicated time for personal and professional growth. The 2026 MDRT Annual Meeting, which will be held in June in Anaheim, California, USA, and the 2026 MDRT Global Conference, slated for August in Sydney, Australia, will provide members with valuable opportunities to explore the evolving digital landscape and discuss the ethical use of AI. For members from Singapore and across Asia, the Sydney conference offers convenient access to expanded regional networking. These events exemplify the ongoing commitment of MDRT leadership to fostering expertise within its global community, empowering members to reach new levels of success in their careers.

“As AI further integrates into our personal and professional lives, it’s crucial for financial professionals to expand their horizons and learn from one another,” Nichols said. “MDRT will continue to provide resources that aid members in understanding new trends as they occur, leaning on the experiences of top-performing professionals and up-to-date research data to ensure members feel prepared to provide premier service to their clients.”

The Executive Committee will champion the MDRT Family of Brands , showcasing the value for financial professionals at all career stages to gain new insights and expand their potential. The MDRT Academy supports advisors seeking MDRT-level production and the MDRT Center for Field Leadership empowers field and home office leaders to pursue lifelong learning and build an MDRT culture of excellence in their teams.

A 25-year MDRT member, Nichols assumes the presidency with 20 Court of the Table and 18 Top of the Table qualifications. He served as Global Council Member of MDRT’s Membership Division in 2020 and Chair of its Bylaws and Ethics Committee in 2019. In 2022, he served as President of the MDRT Foundation, for which he is a Royal Order Excalibur Knight and a member of its Inner Circle Society.

An 18-year MDRT member, Lister joins the Executive Committee with 18 Court of the Table and 15 Top of the Table qualifications. He served as Global Council Member of the 2025 MDRT Annual Meeting Program Development Division. He previously served as Chair of the Main Platform Committee for the 2024 MDRT Annual Meeting, Chair of the Focus Sessions Committee for the 2023 MDRT Annual Meeting, and as Global Council Member and Advisory Board Chair of the Top of the Table Division in 2021. Lister is also a Platinum Knight of the MDRT Foundation and a member of its Inner Circle Society.

