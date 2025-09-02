“Picturesque Jiangxi, Unique Scenery” 2025 “Beautiful Shangrao, Serene Landscape” Cultural Tourism Promotion Event Held in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 26, the 2025 “Beautiful Shangrao, Serene Landscape” cultural tourism promotion event, themed “Picturesque Jiangxi, Unique Scenery” and hosted in Malaysia, showcased Shangrao’s unique cultural and tourism attractions. The event was organized by the Shangrao Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism.



Picture of the promotion event

Chen Yun, Secretary of the CPC Shangrao Municipal Committee, attended the event and delivered a speech. Distinguished guests included Mr. Chua Chun Hua, Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia; Mr. Azmi Abdullah, Deputy Director General of Tourism Malaysia; Mr. Lan Wensheng, Second-level Inspector of the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Jiangxi Province; Mr. Li Dequn, Deputy General Manager of Jiangxi Railway & Aviation Investment Group; and Mr. Kang Zhiyang, General Manager of Jiangxi Airlines.

In his speech, Chen Yun highlighted that China and Malaysia are close neighbors with a friendship spanning more than a thousand years. This bond across mountains and seas is also reflected in the history of exchanges between Shangrao and Malaysia. Shangrao’s stunning landscapes attract more and more visitors in search of “poetry and distance.” Its historic sites and cultural heritage shine with unique charm, while its vibrant local life and diverse new experiences leave lasting impressions. Chen Yun stated that “mountains and seas bring us together, Shangrao awaits Malaysia,” extending a warm invitation for friends from all sectors to visit Shangrao, to appreciate its scenery, culture, cuisine, and development opportunities. He emphasized that under the Belt and Road Initiative and the strong leadership of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee and Government, Shangrao will deepen strategic cooperation with Malaysia in trade, education, culture, and tourism, making active contributions to the new “Golden 50 Years” of China–Malaysia relations.

Mr. Chua Chun Hua remarked that Shangrao’s unique natural beauty and profound cultural heritage are truly impressive. He noted that this event not only serves as a platform to showcase the rich cultural and tourism resources of Malaysia and China, but also builds a bridge for communication and understanding, laying a solid foundation for deeper cooperation in the future.

During the event, Shangrao presented its cultural and tourism resources, held the “Picturesque Shangrao” Photo Exhibition and the “Dreamlike Shangrao” Intangible Cultural Heritage Market, and hosted a signing ceremony.