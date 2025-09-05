Lao Transgender Queen Turns Struggles Into Pride on Global Stage

Taneung Inthavong Chanthasenesack, recently crowned Miss International Queen Laos 2025, will represent Laos at the world’s largest transgender beauty pageant in Thailand this September.

Her journey is one of determination to raise visibility for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Lao society does not fully accept us. Some people, especially the younger generation, support us, which is wonderful. But many still look down on us as if we’re not human,” Taneung shared, reflecting on why she chose to compete.

Growing up transgender, Taneung faced constant discrimination and verbal abuse. After seven years of competing and three failed attempts, she finally won the crown on her fourth try.

“Step out of your comfort zone. Everyone has a dream, some achieve it quickly, others take longer, but you will get there. If others can do it, so can you,” she encouraged.

Taneung said her determination and positive thought kept her going: “I started with myself. I want to bring pride to my LGBTQ+ community. I want everyone to have equality in society.”

Lao Transgender on Global Stage

At the international pageant, Taneung plans to showcase traditional Lao textiles in her presentation, aiming to introduce global audiences to the Lao cultural heritage of her homeland.

“I told my designer to include Lao details but present them in a modern way, so both older and younger generations can appreciate what I want to share from a new perspective,” Taneung explained.

Her preparation, however, goes far beyond aesthetics.

She has devoted herself to building discipline, knowledge, and self-care, believing that inner strength is just as essential as outside beauty.

“My strength is me, everything about me. I’m confident that all of my experiences will guide me toward the crown. I’m always ready and will do my best,” she said.

The pageant will be held on 20 September in Pattaya, Thailand, featuring contestants from 24 nations. Leading up to the finale, there will also be a Gala Night in Chiang Mai on 11 September and the National Costume & Talent Quest in Bangkok on 15 September .

For Taneung, her participation represents more than a personal achievement, it is a message to those who feel unseen or unvalued.