Samsung Launches New Smartphones, Headphones, and Tablets

On 4 September, Samsung Electronics introduced three new products: the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone, Galaxy Buds3 FE headphones, and the Galaxy Tab S11 Series tablet.

Galaxy S25 FE: Premium Design and AI Photography

The Galaxy S25 FE brings premium design to the mid-range segment. Its AI ProVisual Engine enhances photos and videos with HDR and low-noise modes, while the 12MP front camera improves selfies. Features like Generative AI, Auto Trim, and Audio Eraser simplify editing.

Powered by a processor capable of handling demanding apps and games, the phone has a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Available in Navy, Icyblue, and Black for 15,599,000 LAK, pre-orders from September 5–30 include a storage upgrade and bundle discounts with the Galaxy Watch8 or Buds3 FE.

Galaxy Buds3 FE: Clear Sound and Smart Assistance

The Galaxy Buds3 FE offer Active Noise Cancellation, clear call quality, and IP54 water resistance. Galaxy AI enables real-time translation through Gemini Live, helping users in meetings, presentations, or learning sessions.

They are available in grey and black for 2,699,000 LAK, with a discount when purchased with the S25 FE during pre-orders.

Galaxy Tab S11 Series: Productivity on a Large Screen

The Tab S11 Series, available in 11- and 14.6-inch models, is designed for multitasking and creative work.

The upgraded S Pen offers Quick Tools for note-taking and drawing, while DeX Mode allows multiple apps to run across split screens.

Galaxy AI further supports productivity and device performance. The 11-inch Tab S11 starts at 24,599,000 LAK, and the 14.6-inch Tab S11 Ultra is 31,999,000 LAK. Pre-orders include a Book Cover Slim Keyboard and Galaxy Buds3 FE.