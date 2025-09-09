AI for Today, Not Tomorrow: SixSense and Raytek Accelerate Smart Manufacturing in Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SixSense, the Singapore-headquartered pioneer in AI-powered Automated Defect Classification (AI-ADC), today announced that it has been selected by Raytek, one of Taiwan’s leading advanced packaging companies, to deploy its ready-to-implement AI platform. This collaboration marks another important step in bringing next-generation smart manufacturing to the heart of the global semiconductor industry.

“SixSense outperformed other candidates and clearly demonstrated the strength of its AI solution. By partnering with SixSense, Raytek is accelerating our vision of smart manufacturing and ensuring we stay ahead in a highly competitive market,” said Johnson Tai, President of Raytek.

SixSense’s no-code, end-to-end AI platform enables fabs and OSATs to move beyond traditional defect detection. It empowers manufacturers to:

Reduction in human effort

Rapidly classify and analyze defects with industry-leading accuracy

Make faster wafer and packaging disposition decisions

Shorten root-cause investigations and unlock yield gains

“This success highlights Raytek’s bold leadership and our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan,” said Akanksha Jagwani, CEO and Co-founder of SixSense. “Our partnership shows what is possible when fabs and AI innovators work together: ready-to-deploy AI solutions delivering immediate impact, without waiting years for in-house development.”

Founded in 2018 by Akanksha Jagwani (CEO) and Avni Agrawal (CTO), SixSense partners with leading foundries and OSATs globally, delivering measurable improvements in yield, productivity, and competitiveness. With Raytek as a customer, SixSense deepens its engagement in Taiwan — the global epicenter of semiconductors — reinforcing its vision to enable lights-out, intelligent manufacturing across the industry.

For more information, visit sixsense.ai