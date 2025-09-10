Experienced Handler Dies After Lions Attack in Front of Zoo Visitors

A veteran zookeeper was fatally mauled by lions at an open zoo in Bangkok around 11:00 a.m. on 10 September. The victim, Jian Rangkarasamee, had over 20 years of experience working in wildlife.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the man stepped out of a vehicle inside the lion enclosure. After turning his back, reportedly to pick up something he had dropped, one lion, positioned approximately 10 meters away, launched a sudden attack, dragging him to the ground and biting him. Within moments, three to four additional lions joined in and began mauling him.

Numerous tourists were present at the time. Eyewitnesses said they initially mistook the interaction for play, assuming the lions were familiar with the staff. Some honked their car horns and shouted in alarm, but none intervened, believing the situation might not be dangerous. The attack reportedly lasted for about 15 minutes

Zoo staff then secured all animals in their enclosures. Jian was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Nirutchaphon Yothamat stated that Jian had entered the lion enclosure to feed the animals without following established safety protocols, which contributed to the fatal incident, according to local media reports.

The lion exhibit features a large, fenced drive-through area, where strict rules prohibit visitors from opening windows or exiting their vehicles.

Zoo staff routinely monitor the area, and feeding demonstrations are occasionally conducted under supervision.

Authorities have summoned zoo staff for questioning as investigations continue into the exact circumstances of the incident. Meanwhile, officials from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) are inspecting the lions to verify their legal status and ensure compliance with wildlife regulations..