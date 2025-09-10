World Suicide Prevention Day: Lao Expert Urges Early Support as Challenges Remain

Today, 10 September, marks World Suicide Prevention Day, and like in most corners of the world, in Laos, death by suicide remains a major public health concern.

Yet, recent figures suggest a gradual decline.

In 2021, the World Bank reported a suicide mortality rate of 4.6 per 100,000 people.

World Life Expectancy recorded 390 suicide deaths in 2020, representing 0.97 percent of all deaths that year, with an age-adjusted rate of 5.98 per 100,000.

The Global Economy noted a rate of 5.4 per 100,000 in 2019, down from a peak of 6.9 per 100,000 in 2000.

Although gender-specific data is scarce for Laos, worldwide trends indicate that men are more likely to die by suicide than women.

Mental health professionals point to early recognition of warning signs, such as withdrawal, sudden mood changes, and expressions of hopelessness, as key to prevention.

Struggle of a Student Abroad

For Seng, a 25-year-old from Nongtang village in Sikhottabong district, Vientiane Capital, the struggle became real while studying agriculture in Russia.

Surrounded by foreign classmates and unable to connect, he felt increasingly isolated.

“Being the only Lao student in my program made me feel like I didn’t belong to the point where I started to think about taking my life,” he recalled.

To cope, Seng turned to hobbies like video games and to conversations with friends, but it was only when he returned home during the Covid-19 pandemic that his well-being began to improve.

“Having someone to listen to, like family, friends, or even a therapist, can make a huge difference,” he said. “Sometimes professional help is what really helps you heal.”

Expert Perspective

Dr. Chantharavady Chounlamany, a retired psychiatrist with more than three decades of experience and former program manager at Basic Needs, an international NGO focused on mental health, said suicide is a growing concern in Laos.

According to Chantharavady, unlike previous research findings, the country currently lacks the means to accurately track suicide cases, but the numbers appear to be rising.

“From what I see, cases are increasing, though we lack recent comprehensive statistics,” she explained.

“The causes often lie in family conflict, broken relationships, or broader social and cultural pressures.”

She noted that many people with suicidal thoughts keep their struggles to themselves.

“Rather than seeking help, they bottle up the stress and pain. For some, suicide feels like the only way out. Others simply feel tired of who they are or where they are in life.”

One of the main barriers, she added, is a lack of understanding from friends and family.

“Even when support is offered, people may be afraid to open up. They fear being judged or dismissed,” she said.

Dr. Chantharavady highlighted warning signs such as withdrawing from social circles, persistent sadness, frequent complaints, or speaking openly about wanting to end one’s life.

“Active listening is key. We must listen without interrupting or judging. Avoid words that might reinforce harmful thoughts. Show up as a friend, not as someone who labels or criticizes.”

She stressed that professional treatment is necessary when symptoms escalate.

“Mental health issues deserve the same care and urgency as physical illness. Suicidal thoughts are not shameful, but when they persist, medical support is crucial,” she said. “Mental health professionals will stay by your side and listen to your story, both the good and the painful parts.”

Access to Support

In Vientiane Capital, mental health consultations are available at 103 Hospital and Mahosot Hospital.

For those outside the capital, hotlines provide critical support, including the Lao Women’s Union hotline at 1362, which operates around the clock, the Counseling and Protection Center for Women and Children at 021 771 302 03, the Lao Youth Union at 1554, and the Vientiane Youth Clinic at 1361 for females and 137 for males.