AIA Corporate Solutions partners with leading healthcare group to support employee wellness through more affordable access to cancer care

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2025 – AIA Hong Kong and Macau has announced a strategic partnership formed with Concord Healthcare, a healthcare group in Mainland China which is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, on 11 September 2025. As part of the collaboration, eligible insured members of AIA’s designated group insurance can have access to more affordable designated cancer proton therapy and health screening packagesat Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center(廣州泰和腫瘤醫院)—one of the flagship institutions under Concord Grouprenowned for its advanced cancer treatment capabilities, including proton therapy. This partnership aligns with our strategies in supporting and enhancing holistic employee wellbeing under the WorkWell with AIA programme.

Cancer remains one of the most pressing health challenges. In Hong Kong, a new cancer diagnosis occurs every 15 minutes6, underscoring the importance of prevention, early detection, and accessible treatment. For employers, this gives rise to the growing need to support workforce health through comprehensive and proactive wellness strategies.

While proton therapy offers relatively precise and non-invasive treatment for certain cancers, the cost of treatment in Hong Kong can be a critical factor in decision-making. Through this partnership, AIA enables designated group insurance’s eligible insured members to access more affordable cancer care at preferential rate2,3 at Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center, helping reduce financial stress while improving health outcomes.

Ms Amelie Shen, Chief Corporate Solutions Officer of AIA Hong Kong and Macau, said: “At AIA, we go beyond traditional employee benefits by delivering holistic and innovative solutions that support Hong Kong’s workforce and their families. This partnership is more than a healthcare solution – it represents our commitment to helping organisations and their employees access to more affordable advanced cancer care — when they need it most. By leveraging this collaboration, we’re helping employers build more resilient and healthier workforces. Together, we’re enabling employees and their families to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

This initiative reflects AIA’s vision to build a proactive, integrated wellness ecosystem—one that supports prevention, resilience, and recovery for employees and their families.

Remarks:

“Concord Healthcare” herein refers to Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. The preferential rate on the medical expenses of the designated proton therapy and health screening packages offered by Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center (“Preferential Rate”) is only available to the eligible insured members of AIA’s designated group insurance plans. The Preferential Rate does not form part of the contractual benefit, and is not guaranteed. The medical expenses of the designated proton therapy and health screening packages shall be settled by the eligible insured members of AIA’s designated group insurance plan directly with Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center. Please take note that any claim reimbursement shall be subject to the provision of complete claim documents, the insured member’s benefits entitlement, the terms and condition of the policy of AIA’s eligible group insurance plan. For details, please contact AIA for enquiry. For identification purposes only. “Concord Group” herein refers to Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. together with its subsidiaries. Hospital Authority Hong Kong Cancer Registry (2022)

