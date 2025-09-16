ALVAREZ & MARSAL ACCELERATES GROWTH IN CHINA WITH STRATEGIC EXPANSION AND SENIOR HIRES

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), a leading global professional services firm, is pleased to announce significant milestones in its China growth journey. In just five years, A&M has tripled its headcount and quadrupled revenues in China, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner to both domestic enterprises and multinational corporations that are navigating complex business challenges in China and beyond.

As part of its long-term commitment to the Chinese market through strategic talent acquisition and the expansion of service offerings, the firm has welcomed 218 senior professionals in the last two years, averaging 15 years of experience. In 2025 alone, A&M further deepened its capabilities by adding 41 senior hires, including 16 Managing Directors, each bringing deep operational and industry expertise. These hires have broadened A&M’s footprint in key sectors such as healthcare, automotive, industrials, retail, and financial services, significantly strengthening A&M’s ability to deliver tangible results across the full lifecycle of corporate transformation.

“China has always been a market of strategic importance to A&M,” said Bryan Marsal, Co-Founder and CEO of A&M. “Over the past decade, we’ve seen it evolve from a high-growth economy to one that demands more sophisticated, results-driven solutions. Our expansion reflects a long-term commitment—not just to growth, but to building a platform that helps Chinese businesses navigate transformation, complexity, and opportunity. We’re here for the long term, investing in leadership, capabilities, and partnerships that will shape the next decade of business in China.”

A&M’s growth in China is anchored by its four core business units: Performance Improvement, Restructuring & Turnaround, Disputes & Investigations, and Private Equity Services. These practices have scaled rapidly in response to rising demand from Chinese corporates facing operational complexity, regulatory shifts, and cross-border challenges. The Performance Improvement team is now the fastest growing business unit in China, leading initiatives in operational excellence, digital transformation, and cross-border growth. The Restructuring practice has deepened its onshore capabilities with high-profile hires such as Adam Yuan. The Disputes & Investigations team has tripled in size, adding forensic technology capability and expanding into crypto advisory and financial crime investigation. The Private Equity Services team, encompassing tax, global transaction and performance improvement advisory, has continued to grow across the region, helping PE firms and portfolio companies drive EBITDA growth and mitigate risk from acquisition through exit.

Beyond its core offerings, A&M is broadening its footprint in Asia by introducing its well-established Financial Services, CFO Advisory, and Debt & Capital practices to the region. The upcoming launch of Financial Services will enhance A&M’s ability to support clients across the industry in navigating complex growth, cost optimisation, or M&A-related challenges.

James Dubow, Managing Director and Co-Head of A&M North Asia, commented, “China has become an increasingly complex operational environment after decades of rapid growth. The pace of change, market volatility, shifting supply chains, rapid digital adoption, and evolving regulatory landscape are prompting clients to seek out advisors like A&M. As a diversified consultancy with deep functional and industry expertise, we bring the perspective of former operators, C-suite executives, consultants, and industry experts, and we act as agile change agents and trusted advisors paid on results.”

Wei Zhu, Managing Director and Co-Head of A&M North Asia, added, “Our teams combine local insight with global best practices, helping clients tackle mission-critical challenges and unlock new opportunities. With the strategic hiring and the expansion of our business offerings, we are strengthening our ability to serve clients across the lifecycle of their operations and deliver integrated solutions that reflect the realities of doing business in China and beyond.”

