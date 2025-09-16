Ambilight Named to MIT TR50 List of “50 Smartest Companies,” Pioneering the Future with Electrochromic Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ambilight has been named to the MIT Technology Review TR50 list of “50 Smartest Companies,” a recognition of the company’s global leadership and its role in transforming how technology shapes everyday life.

To be named to the list signals both originality in technology and the ability to change industries—and people’s lives—on a global scale. Since its founding in 1899, MIT Technology Review has been one of the world’s most influential technology media outlets. Its annual TR50 list, launched in 2010, highlights companies that not only demonstrate breakthrough innovation but also succeed in turning ideas into impactful business models.

The 2025 TR50 celebrates companies with vision, interdisciplinary strength, and a commitment to advancing humanity. Ambilight was honored for bringing electrochromic technology from lab research to real-world applications, exemplifying how science and industry can work together to deliver meaningful value to society.

Being named to the TR50 is both recognition of Ambilight’s achievements and a validation of its long-term potential. The company will continue to advance smart dimming technology and collaborate globally to illuminate a smarter, more sustainable future.