Aurzen’s Groundbreaking ZIP Projector Sweeps Awards at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aurzen, a visionary leader in blending cutting-edge technology with elegant design to enhance everyday living, today announced that its highly anticipated ZIP Projector has received multiple prestigious awards at IFA 2025. The Aurzen ZIP Projector was named “Best in Show at IFA 2025” and earned top recognition from leading outlets including House of Tech, Trusted Reviews, Apartment Therapy, GameStar, as well as strong acknowledgment from the Kickstarter community.

The Aurzen ZIP Projector has impressed both critics and consumers with its unmatched portability, stunning visual fidelity, and intuitive design. Its success at IFA 2025 underscores Aurzen’s commitment to redefining what’s possible in the home cinema experience.

“We are extremely honored by the recognition the ZIP Projector has received at IFA 2025,” said Aurzen. “These awards are a testament to the dedication of our entire team, who worked tirelessly to create a product that truly enhances the way people enjoy their content. From a successful Kickstarter launch to being named ‘Best in Show,’ the ZIP Projector is setting a new benchmark for portable projection.”

The Aurzen ZIP Tri-Fold Portable Projector reimagines mobile entertainment. Featuring a unique tri-fold design, it combines a high-definition projector, a powerful speaker, and an integrated screen into one compact device. This innovative all-in-one solution allows users to effortlessly transform any space into a personal cinema or gaming arena, delivering vivid visuals and immersive sound wherever they go. With an intuitive interface and long-lasting battery, it is the ultimate companion for movie nights, presentations, and gaming on the move.

Availability & Promotion

The Aurzen ZIP Projector officially goes on sale starting September 15, 2025 on Amazon. Customers can purchase it for $269.99 USD after applying the exclusive discount code AURZENZIP09 (10% off).

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology, dedicated to creating high-value, user-friendly entertainment solutions for modern lifestyles. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world’s first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award.

