Billion Watts to Deliver its First Australian Solar-Storage Project by 2026

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Billion Watts today announced the official commencement of its solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia. The project integrates solar PV with advanced battery storage to support the National Electricity Market (NEM) and is scheduled to begin operations in Q1 2026.



Construction is now underway at the 5.8MW/11MWh project site, where heavy machinery has been deployed for land leveling and foundation preparation, signaling the start of substantive development.

Project Highlights

The project has received full Development Approval (DA) from the Victorian government, covering land planning, environmental assessments, fire safety, compliance, and construction management. Featuring dispatch and fast-response capabilities, the system will enable charging during low-price periods and discharging during peak-price or frequency deviation events. This operational flexibility will support energy arbitrage, contribute to grid stability, and maximize asset value, making the facility a model for future solar-storage integration in the region.

The project is jointly developed by an international consortium:

Smart Power System will supply the Energy Management System (EMS) for real-time monitoring, energy arbitrage, FCAS services, and operational optimization.

will supply the Energy Management System (EMS) for real-time monitoring, energy arbitrage, FCAS services, and operational optimization. Lixma & Legacy will provide PV modules and EPC services, leveraging proven experience in large-scale projects in Taiwan and Australia to ensure timely and high-quality delivery.

will provide PV modules and EPC services, leveraging proven experience in large-scale projects in and to ensure timely and high-quality delivery. Kingstone Energy Technology will act as legal and financial advisor, supporting cross-border investment, compliance and financing.

Environmental and Economic Impact

Once operational, the facility will deliver returns through a diversified revenue model, including participation in the wholesale electricity market and ancillary service markets. Beyond the financial benefits, the project is expected to cut approximately 6,896 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, equivalent to planting more than 320,000 trees. This outcome directly supports Australia’s strategy and the broader global energy transition goal.

Growing Pipeline in Australia

Billion Watts is advancing six additional solar-storage projects in Victoria and New South Wales. The sub-5MW segment is particularly attractive as such projects connect at the distribution level, benefit from simplified approvals, shorter construction timelines, and faster grid connections.

With NEM spot prices ranging from –AUD 1,000 to AUD 20,700/MWh since July 2025, price volatility is increasing, providing strong opportunities for both merchant sub-5MW solar-storage and standalone storage assets to capture arbitrage value.

“With these developments, Billion Watts extends its expertise from Taiwan to Australia, showcasing its ability to deliver integrated solar and storage solutions that combine technical excellence, regulatory compliance, and long-term investment value,” said Elaine Chen, Director of Billion Watts Australia Pty Ltd.

For expert assistance and customized energy solutions, contact us at sales@billionwatts.com.tw or visit https://www.billionwatts.com.tw/en.