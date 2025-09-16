Chiba Prefecture to Hold “CHI-BA+KUN’s Japanese Pear Fair” in Taipei and Taichung

– Renowned for Rich Sweetness and Juicy Freshness, Chiba Pears to Arrive in Taiwan –

CHIBA, Japan, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chiba Prefecture will hold the “CHI-BA+KUN’s Japanese Pear Fair” in collaboration with premium fruit outlets in the Taipei and Taichung areas from September 18 (Thursday) to October 1 (Wednesday), 2025.

Chiba Prefecture: Japan’s “Pear Kingdom”

Chiba Prefecture, Japan’s top pear producer*, offers customers based in Taiwan region a limited-time chance to enjoy meticulously cultivated pears, prized for their rich sweetness and freshness. At the fair venues, visitors can experience the appeal of Chiba Prefecture’s pears through tastings, limited sales, and gift suggestions. Please take this opportunity to savor these top-quality pears, perfect for gifting.

*2024 Japanese Pear and Grape Yield Area, Harvest Volume, and Shipment Volume (Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries)

Poster Image:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108813/202509094879/_prw_PI1fl_44r5MtEf.jpg

Fair-exclusive Gifts

Visitors who complete a questionnaire at the event will receive a limited-edition premium keychain featuring Chiba Prefecture’s mascot, CHI-BA+KUN.

Keychain Image:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108813/202509094879/_prw_PI2fl_wAWRLTT6.jpg

(Image is for illustrative purposes only.)

Event Overview

Event name: CHI-BA+KUN’s Japanese Pear Fair

Event period: September 18 (Thursday) to October 1 (Wednesday), 2025 (planned)

Venues

Taipei area:

-Far Eastern SOGO Department Store – Taipei Fuxing Store B3, city’super

B3F, No.300, Sec. 3, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Da’an Dist., Taipei City 106

9/18-9/24

-Breeze Center B2, Breeze Super B2F, No. 39, Sec. 1, Fuxing S. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105

9/18-9/24

-Far Eastern SOGO Department Store – Taipei Zhongxiao Store B2, Fresh Mart

B2F, No.45, Sec. 4, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Da’an Dist., Taipei City 106

9/25-10/1

-SHIN KONG MITSUKOSHI – Taipei Xinyi Place A8, B2 Market

B2F, No. 12, Songgao Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110

9/25-10/1

-Far Eastern SOGO Department Store – Taipei Zhongxiao Store 12F, Japanese Fair

12F, No.45, Sec. 4, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Da’an Dist., Taipei City 106

9/26-10/1

Taichung area:

-Kuang San SOGO Department Store B1, Market

B1F, No. 459, Sec. 2, Taiwan Blvd., West Dist., Taichung City 403

9/18-9/24

-Yumaowu

No. 150, Gongyi Rd., West Dist., Taichung City 403

9/26-9/28

Explore “Oishii Chiba!” official website: https://www.oishii-chiba.tw/