Chinachem Group Supports HKGBC’s “My Green Space” Student Competition as Sole Sponsor

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 10th “My Green Space” Student Competition, exclusively sponsored by Chinachem Group (CCG) and organised by the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC), has concluded successfully. With this year’s theme “My Ideal Green Smart City”, the Competition attracted over 500 students from primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area – the highest number in the Competition’s history. Thirty winning entries were recently exhibited at CCG’s D•PARK, showcasing students’ grasp and exploration of urban planning and green building.



Amy Wu, Director of Corporate Communications of Chinachem Group, pictured with winners of the Primary Division at “My Green Space” Student Competition Awards Ceremony.

As the sole sponsor of the Competition, CCG not only provided venues for the awards ceremony and exhibition but also organised multiple Green Building Tour cum Training Workshops to the participants. They toured the green buildings of CCG, including Nina Park, Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West, Nina Tower, and CCG headquarters office, witnessing how green building and sustainable development concepts are put into practice in the real-world setting. As Hong Kong’s first and only wood fossil park, Nina Park exhibits a precious collection of wood fossils, with one of its key missions to promote sustainability education. The Park features multiple green facilities, such as a rainwater recycling system designed with the “sponge park” concept, a solar photovoltaic system supplying about one-third of the Park’s annual electricity consumption, and a wind catcher that draws in natural fresh air to reduce reliance on air conditioning.

Workshop participants also visited Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West to learn about the hotel’s green operational management measures, including food waste recycling, eco-friendly menus, and energy-efficient guest room amenities. Thay also toured Hong Kong’s first zero-carbon chiller system at Nina Tower. A water-cooled air conditioning system empowered by AI, the system is expected to save over 40% of the complex’s annual electricity consumption, hence significantly reducing carbon emissions. At their last stop, participants stepped inside CCG headquarters office, to have a glimpse of how the company integrates green building principles into daily operations while promoting employee well-being through creating an accommodating and safe workplace. These guided tours received an overwhelming response, with registrations far exceeding expectation. The number of sessions was increased from the originally planned seven to ten, receiving over 300 students, parents, and school teachers.

Amy Wu, Director of Corporate Communications of CCG remarked, “CCG has consistently championed sustainability to create a more livable Hong Kong, and we see the younger generation to be a key driving force in accomplishing this goal. Through our collaboration with HKGBC, we aim to inspire more young people to engage with green buildings, get inspirations from each other, and envision Hong Kong’s future as a green smart city together. We are delighted that participants drew inspiration from our guided tours and incorporated these concepts into their submissions.”

The award ceremony for “My Green Space” Student Competition was recently held at D•PARK. During the ceremony, Samuel Kwong, Senior Associate Director – ESG of CCG, engaged in a dialogue with the winning team from the tertiary division. He shared practical insights on the winning entries, showcasing CCG’s expertise in advancing green building practices. He further emphasised that driving sustainability requires a spirit of collaboration, much like how students from diverse academic backgrounds formed teams for the competition. The key lies in establishing a common goal. By citing CCG’s recent successful closing of Asia’s first triple-themed syndicated loan as an example, he highlighted that this achievement was precisely the result of close collaboration between various teams of CCG.

“My Green Space” Student Competition targets primary school to tertiary students in Hong Kong, with an aim to encourage them to create sustainable green building solutions. This year, out of more than 160 submissions, 30 entries were shortlisted as winners and exhibited at D•PARK. The exhibition not only served as a platform to showcase these outstanding works but also raised community awareness of green buildings, fostering greater interest in smart city development.



Chinachem Group hosts multiple Green Building Tour cum Training Workshops, guiding participants through its portfolio of green buildings, including Nina Park, Nina Hotel Tsuen Wan West, Nina Tower, and its headquarters office. These tours demonstrate how green building practices and sustainability principles are implemented in real-world settings.

Video and photos of the competition are available at http://bit.ly/4mYdxq9