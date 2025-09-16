CPA Australia organizes the Executive Forum to mark its 70th anniversary in Hong Kong 

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2025 – To mark the 70th anniversary of CPA Australia in Hong Kong, the Executive Forum was organised to foster dialogue among business professionals and political representatives. The forum serves as a strategic platform to exchange ideas on enhancing collaboration across Greater China and strengthening Hong Kong’s role as a regional business and financial hub.

From left to right:

Mr Kelvin Leung, Deputy Divisional President – Greater China, CPA Australia

Ms Deborah Leung, Board Member of AFRC and Honorary Advisor – Greater China, CPA Australia

Dr Allan Zeman FCPA (Aust.), Honorary Member of the CPA Australia

Mr Bernard Poon FCPA (Aust.), Director of Board CPA Australia

Prof. Dale Pinto FCPA (Aust.), President and Chair of the Board, CPA Australia

The Hon. Paul Chan FCPA (Aust.), Financial Secretary, HKSAR Government

H.E. Gareth Williams, Australian Consul-General to Hong Kong and Macau

Ms Karina Wong FCPA (Aust.), Divisional President – Greater China, CPA Australia

Prof Frederick Ma FCPA (Aust.), Chairman, Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Mr Stephen Law, Vice-President of HKICPA

Mr Cyrus Cheung FCPA (Aust.), Deputy Divisional President – Greater China, CPA Australia

The Hon. Paul Chan FCPA (Aust.), Financial Secretary, HKSAR Government, is

delivering a speech at the CPA Australia Executive Forum

