Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation 2025 Opens in Nanning

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2025

On September 16, 2025, the Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation 2025 began in Nanning, Guangxi. The gathering convened senior science and technology officials, prominent academicians, analysts, and corporate representatives from China and multiple ASEAN member states. Discussions centered on broadening the responsible deployment and fair access to artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, signaling a shared commitment to regional cooperation aimed at delivering practical improvements in public welfare.



During the forum, the Three-Year Work Plan for the China-ASEAN AI-Driven Sci-Tech Capacity Enhancement Initiative (2025–2027) was released. The event also featured the launch of several projects supporting the new China–ASEAN AI Innovation Cooperation Center. These include the establishment of the China–ASEAN Open-Source AI Alliance, a performance-based funding framework for large-scale industry AI model projects, and a new “AI+” application program between China and ASEAN member states. Additionally, a fund was set up to help translate scientific research into commercial applications, paired with the introduction of a regional “AI+” workforce training program. The forum concluded with the signing of nearly ten science and technology agreements between Chinese and ASEAN entities, spanning six ASEAN countries. The agreements cover technology transfer and joint platform development, with the goal of accelerating a more efficient distribution of innovation resources across the region.

This year’s forum prioritized key cooperative domains with a focus on AI and included a series of specialized sessions: the opening ceremony and main plenary, the 10+3 Young Scientists Forum, the 2025 China–ASEAN Conference on AI Cooperation, and a China–ASEAN Technology Matchmaking Session. Together, these events brought in expertise from across the region, encouraged exchanges of ideas, and gave added momentum to efforts to build a more integrated community with a shared future.