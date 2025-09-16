Hanwha Power Systems America, Opening of the first U.S. based Compressor Service & Packaging Center

HPSA’s service & packaging center has been operational from Sep 15 th .

The service center not only repairs and maintains compressor parts and responds to customer requirements, but also conducts local assembly and sales of compressors, providing a ‘total compressor solution’.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hanwha Power Systems America(HPSA) announced the opening of their first U.S. based Compressor Service & Packaging center in Houston, Texas. Located in the heart of Oil & Gas country, the 27,500 sq. ft. facility is the flagship building of United Equities’ new Satsuma Station Industrial Park.



Picture_Overview of the HPSA’s houston service center

Hanwha Power Systems has been supplying high-quality compressors to various industrial sites around the world. As of 2024, the cumulative sales exceeded 9,000 units. A significant number of these are operational in North America, mainly utilized in industries such as oil & gas, steel, semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries, carbon capture and utilization (CCUS), and air separation.

Through the Houston Service Center, Hanwha Power Systems plans to offer comprehensive total solutions for compressors in North America. They will provide systematic after-sales service (AS) through the repair and maintenance of compressor parts for local customers, as well as responsiveness to customer requirements.

Furthermore, in the fourth quarter of this year, they will conduct local assembly and sales of compressors. Hanwha Power Systems aims to accelerate its expansion in the North American market by not only providing compressors applicable to promising industries in the Americas, such as shipbuilding, but also offering optimized products and services tailored to various industrial sectors.

Hanwha Power Systems America’s Corporate president, Mike Sicker, said, “We are very excited about this announcement and what it means for our customers. Hanwha Power Systems has recognized the need for a U.S. base of operations and have responded with a brand-new Service & Packaging Center, right here in the Heart of Texas. We will do our best to meet our customers’ needs and will actively demonstrate our capabilities in the North America Oil & Gas compressor market.”

Hanwha Power Systems is a global energy equipment company. Currently, it operates service centers not only in South Korea but also in the U.S, UAE, and has plans to establish further centers in Millan, Italy and Khobar, Saudi Arabia, expanding its customer contact services.