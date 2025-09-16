Iglesia Ni Cristo’s Care for Humanity Provides Support to International Students and Newcomers in Nine Canadian Cities

TORONTO, CANADA – ACCESS Newswire – September 16, 2025 – The, the charitable arm of the, expanded its global outreach initiativewith events in. On, the Foundation delivered essential assistance toandfacing hardship due to

National Impact Across Canada

Care for Humanity events took place in:

· Toronto

· Vancouver

· Calgary

· Edmonton

· Winnipeg

· Montreal

· Ottawa

· Niagara

· Regina

At each location, international students and immigrant families received:

· Care packages with food and household essentials

· Complimentary medical services, including blood pressure checks

· Access to gently used clothing, easing resettlement costs

These services addressed urgent needs while also supporting long-term community integration for newcomers to Canada.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA

[Image 1]

NIAGARA FALLS (Southern Ontario)

[Image 2]

NEPEAN, ONTARIO (District of Eastern Ontario)

[Image 3]

BEACONSFIELD, QUEBEC, CANADA

[Image 4]

EDMONTON, ALBERTA

[Image 5]

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN

[Image 6]

MANITOBA, CANADA

[Image 7]

GREATER TORONTO, CANADA

[Image 8]

Addressing Food Insecurity and Settlement Challenges

Community partners emphasized the scale of need. United Way Calgary notes that one in five residents in Calgary experiences food insecurity. For families like Gary and Beng Frost, who are unable to work and live on fixed incomes, the program offered both relief and dignity.

Gary shared: “There are many people like myself who feel invisible. Programs like this remind us we are seen, supported, and valued.”

Building Belonging and Resilience for International Students and Immigrants

An officer from the FYM Foundation explained the purpose of the outreach:

“We are called not only to recognize suffering but to act with compassion, extending the warmth of community to all who are struggling.”

The initiative combined humanitarian aid with community connection, offering:

· Immediate relief through food and clothing distribution

· Volunteer engagement, linking newcomers with established community members

· Emotional support, as recipients shared stories of resilience and belonging

Volunteer Rosoly Soriano, who invited 87 immigrant families and students to the Nepean, Ontario event, reflected: “When communities come together, healing begins. These gatherings showed the power of kindness and solidarity.”

Commemorating a Legacy of Faith-Based Humanitarian Service

The campaign also honoured the 139th birth anniversary of Brother Felix Y. Manalo, the first Executive Minister of the Iglesia Ni Cristo. By aligning commemoration with humanitarian outreach, the FYM Foundation reinforced its role as a faith-based organization supporting immigrant settlement, disaster relief, and global community development.

Hashtag: #CareForHumanity #FYMFoundation #CanadaCares #IglesiaNiCristo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation

The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation is the humanitarian institution of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ). Its mission is to provide:

· Community development programs for international students and immigrant families

· Food assistance and healthcare outreach for vulnerable populations

· Disaster relief and humanitarian aid across borders

For more information on Care for Humanity Canada and its upcoming global and community programs, visit https://iglesianicristo.net/ and https://iglesianicristo.net/socio-civic/

Reference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mga-9bBCu2I

In times of struggle, ‘Care For Humanity’ events all across Canada are conducted to extend care to families in need. From free medical services to daily essentials and groceries, help and care are extended to residents and newcomers impacted by the rising costs of living.

About the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation

The FYM Foundation, the charitable arm of the Iglesia NI Cristo (INC) or Church of Christ, is a faith-based, non-stock, nonprofit organization that provides sustainable aid and uplifts communities worldwide through charity work, medical missions, disaster response, and outreach events, such as Care for Humanity.

Follow Us:

Instagram/Facebook/Twitter: @FYMFoundation