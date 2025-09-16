KuCoin Congratulates Global Brand Ambassador Adam Scott on His Performance at the BMW PGA Championship

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, proudly congratulates its Global Brand Ambassador, golf icon Adam Scott, on his performance at the BMW PGA Championship, where he achieved a T38 finish at 9-under par. This marks Scott’s first tournament since becoming KuCoin’s Global Brand Ambassador, as well as the global debut of the KuCoin-branded golf bag. In a groundbreaking industry first, KuCoin has become the inaugural crypto exchange to feature its logo on a professional golf bag at an international elite tournament — pioneering a new chapter in crypto sports marketing.

Using the KuCoin-branded golf bag, Scott showcased not only his trademark discipline and precision but also the shared values that define his partnership with KuCoin: trust, precision, and resilience. A highlight of his Round 2 performance was a brave tee shot on the par-3 10th hole, where he attacked the pin over water and was rewarded with a birdie putt that moved him to five under par at that point. His performance at the BMW PGA Championship offered a vivid interpretation of the shared value anchor between KuCoin and Scott — “Swing Into Trust” — demonstrating how golf and crypto, though worlds apart, are united by enduring virtues.

Golf and crypto may seem worlds apart, yet both demand the same enduring virtues to thrive. Adam Scott, celebrated for his discipline, precision, and resilience, has built a career defined not only by victories but by integrity and perseverance under pressure. KuCoin, likewise, has forged its path in the volatile world of digital assets by holding itself to the highest standards of compliance, stability, and innovation. Their journeys converge on a common ethos: that trust, reliability, and progress are never claimed in a moment — they are earned through discipline, precision, and resilience over time.

“As Adam Scott continues to inspire fans with his poise and performance, KuCoin is honoured to stand beside him as he swings into trust on the global stage,” said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. “His consistency and resilience resonate deeply with our mission to bring trust and reliability to millions of users in the crypto world.”

About Adam Scott

Adam Scott is one of the most accomplished and respected golfers of his generation. Born in Australia, Scott turned professional in 2000 and quickly made his mark on the international stage with his trademark smooth swing and unwavering consistency. He reached the pinnacle of the sport in 2014, becoming World No. 1, and has earned more than 30 professional victories worldwide — including his historic triumph at the 2013 Masters Tournament, where he became the first and only Australian ever to win the coveted Green Jacket.

A model of longevity and resilience, Scott has competed in 97 consecutive major championships, a rare milestone that reflects both his elite performance and enduring presence at the highest level of golf. Beyond his on-course achievements, he is admired for his professionalism, integrity, and calm under pressure, making him a role model for athletes around the world.

Throughout his career, Scott has partnered with iconic global brands, underscoring his reputation for excellence, trust, and stability. Today, he continues to inspire fans worldwide, balancing competitive goals with mentoring the next generation and giving back through his foundation.

Learn more: https://www.adamscott.com/

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the “Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges” and a “Top 50 Global Unicorn” by Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong.