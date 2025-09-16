LA MER DOUBLES DOWN ON MIRACLE BROTH™ WITH NEW BIOENERGETICS RESEARCH PLATFORM AND LANDMARK PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SALK INSTITUTE

THE PLATFORM LAUNCHES WITH ‘LA MER GIVES SKIN LIFE’ CAMPAIGN & A THREE-YEAR HEALTHY AGING FELLOWSHIP

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — La Mer has long been known to provide skin with cellular energy and has remained dedicated to exploring the bioenergetic efficacy of Miracle Broth, from sea to skin. Building on over 50 years of scientific innovation, La Mer is doubling down on its investment in advancing bioenergetic science and studying the full spectrum bioenergetic ecosystem, their interactions and the mechanisms directly contributing to Miracle Broth’s efficacy in strengthening the skin’s cellular network.

The brand’s new Bioenergetics Research Platform builds on its recently announced three-year Healthy Aging Fellowship with the Salk Institute, a world-renowned authority in biological studies that has been home to six Nobel Laureates and has specific expertise in the science of aging on a cellular level. As the first collaboration of its kind at Salk, the partnership seeks to uncover new insights into areas such as cellular regeneration and other aging interventions. The Bioenergetics Research Platform is an expansive scientific initiative deepening the brand’s decades-long exploration into the cellular energy that powers skin renewal. This next chapter includes dedicated studies across every phase in the development of Miracle Broth; La Mer’s legendary bio-fermented active – from its oceanic origin to its impact on skin vitality.

FROM SEA: KELP MICROBIOME SUPERCHARGES MIRACLE BROTH VIA SELF-GENERATING BIOACTIVES

Since 2023, La Mer scientists have engaged in a multi-year study on the regenerative power of La Mer’s Giant Sea Kelp which is exclusively harvested in the waters off Vancouver Island. In the first phase of the research conducted, La Mer has unlocked new breakthrough insights into the unique characteristics of the Kelp’s microbiome and its impact on Miracle Broth.

La Mer’s study demonstrates that the plant’s distinct microbial network and structure in this location is a key to generating skin-supportive nutrients. This thriving network fosters a symbiotic organic system in which the kelp and its microbiome actively self-generate nutrients, and bioactives, like Vitamins C, E, A, and K. As a result, the kelp that goes into Miracle Broth is supercharged with skin-renewing properties well before the kelp’s fermentation process begins.

TO SKIN: MIRACLE BROTH BIOENERGETIC INDICATORS SIGNAL OPTIMIZED VISIBLE SKIN AGING PREVENTION & REPAIR

Building on its 2023 peer-reviewed publication, La Mer has initiated new in vitro studies to measure the bioenergetic activity of Miracle Broth at the cellular level. Findings from this research show that Miracle Broth is proven to boost skin’s energy levels and targets skin’s intrinsic potential to optimize its natural energy for youthful regeneration and repair.

Specifically, the study shows that Miracle Broth not only helps prevent damage and aging of skin cells’ natural power source, but it also amplifies skin’s natural energy to help reverse visible aging. Additional data from this research shows that Miracle Broth is able to promote energy flow through the day and night.These advancements in bioenergetic science are delivered through La Mer’s proprietary Miracle Broth, the lifeblood that flows through all La Mer products.

A NEW ERA IN BIOENERGETICS RESEARCH

La Mer is proud to be the first beauty brand to partner with Salk Institute, uniting to advance research at the forefront of cellular energy and age-related function. As part of this initiative, La Mer introduces the La Mer Healthy Aging Fellowship, a three-year postdoctoral research fellowship dedicated to investigating the role of mitochondria in the aging process.

This fellowship is being awarded to Ankita Chadda, a postdoctoral researcher in Salk Professor Agnieszka Kendrick’s lab, which studies cellular transport—the system of microscopic highways and specialized protein vehicles that move everything inside a cell. This system is indispensable to cellular function and survival. With La Mer’s support, Chadda will use cutting-edge technologies to explore how aging disrupts cellular transport in neurons. This work may reveal new strategies to prevent or reverse transport-related neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. As a brand rooted in unlocking the secrets of how bioenergetics can enhance the body’s innate functions, La Mer is honored to sponsor this groundbreaking research project.

“La Mer has always believed in the power of bioenergetics to enhance skin’s natural renewal,” said Sandra Main, Global Brand President, La Mer. “Our partnership with the Salk Institute reflects our deep commitment to advancing the science of cellular energy, ensuring that our innovations continue to push the boundaries of aging science. As a brand founded by a true visionary, we are privileged to honor our legacy by partnering with an innovative, world-class institute, with some of the most globally renowned scientists.”

At the Salk Institute, trailblazing research into mitochondrial function and cellular metabolism has deepened scientific understanding of how energy sustains cellular health. Salk’s discoveries have illuminated the critical role mitochondria—the powerhouses of the cell—play in maintaining optimal function across biological systems. By deciphering how cells generate and regulate energy, Salk scientists are at the forefront of research that informs how tissues, including skin, can adapt and renew over time.

“At the Salk Institute, we are driven by the pursuit of fundamental discoveries that improve human health,” said Gerald Joyce, President, Salk Institute. “We are deeply grateful to La Mer for supporting this mission by funding research into aging at a molecular level and empowering the next generation of scientists. Through this unique partnership, we can apply our scientific expertise to explore new frontiers in healthy aging.”

Together, La Mer and Salk will explore the intersection of these two scientific perspectives, deepening knowledge of how cellular energy influences aging. This research, once completed, could help inform future product innovations for La Mer.

ABOUT LA MER

La Mer is a brand that represents hope, healing and one man’s deep respect for the power of the living sea. It all began over fifty years ago when Dr. Max Huber, a physicist, embarked on a healing quest after a lab accident. Twelve years and 6,000 experiments later, Miracle Broth™ – the legendary elixir – was born. Since joining The Estée Lauder Companies in 1995, La Mer has become the most coveted skin care brand in the world.

ABOUT SALK INSTITUTE

Unlocking the secrets of life itself is the driving force behind the Salk Institute. Our team of world-class, award-winning scientists pushes the boundaries of knowledge in areas such as neuroscience, cancer research, aging, immunobiology, plant biology, computational biology, and more. Founded by Jonas Salk, developer of the first safe and effective polio vaccine, the Institute is an independent, nonprofit research organization and architectural landmark: small by choice, intimate by nature, and fearless in the face of any challenge.