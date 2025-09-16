LEVOIT AND BEST FRIENDS ANIMAL SOCIETY LAUNCH “PROTECT THEIR SANCTUARY” CAMPAIGN TO PROMOTE WELLNESS FOR PETS AND PEOPLE, SUPPORT NO-KILL EFFORTS

Home wellness brand pledges $100,000 and donates products to Best Friends, supporting healthier, pet-friendly homes and lifesaving programs for pets

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Levoit™, VeSync’s premier smart home brand dedicated to home wellness, has partnered with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization, on a new initiative, “Levoit × Best Friends Animal Society: Protect Their Sanctuary.”



To help Best Friends save the lives of dogs and cats in America’s shelters and make the entire country no-kill*, Levoit has curated the Best Friends Collection, featuring the Vital 100S-P and Vital 200S-P smart air purifiers and the LVAC-200 Cordless Stick Vacuum. From Sept. 16, 2025, through Sept. 15, 2026, Levoit will donate 10% of the proceeds from purchases made through the Best Friends Collection page to the nonprofit, with a pledge of $100,000.

Levoit is also donating more than 100 Vital 200S-P Smart Air Purifiers and LVAC-200 Cordless Stick Vacuums to Best Friends locations across the country, as well as sponsoring its 2025 Super Adoption events in Northwest Arkansas and Los Angeles.

“Pets aren’t just part of the home, they’re family,” said Steph Egger at Levoit. “Through our partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, we’re turning that passion into purpose by helping save the lives of dogs and cats in need across the country. It’s more than a mission. It’s a movement fueled by our love for pets everywhere.”

Contributions will help fund Best Friends programs, which include spay/neuter programs, shelter support, medical care, and adoption services across the country. Best Friends operates the largest no-kill animal sanctuary in the U.S., as well as pet lifesaving facilities in Los Angeles, New York City, Salt Lake City, Houston, and Northwest Arkansas. The organization also runs lifesaving programs in partnership with more than 5,500 shelters and rescue organizations.

“Best Friends is proud to join forces with Levoit on this campaign that makes it easier for pet lovers across the country to support our lifesaving work,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “While fostering a healthier environment for their own pets, people will directly contribute to programs that help keep dogs and cats out of shelters and in loving homes where they belong.”

Americans spend an average of 90% of their time indoors, where concentrations of some pollutants are often two to five times higher than typical outdoor concentration¹. This makes it more important than ever that pets and their owners have access to clean air at home. Levoit’s pet-friendly appliances aim to minimize odors, fur, and keep your home clean and everyone in it thriving.

Levoit will share a report highlighting the partnership’s results following the end of the campaign. Digital assets are available to view and download here. See below for more details on the eligible products.

Vital 100S-P Air Purifier : Designed for pet-friendly households, the Vital 100S-P offers powerful filtration with a 3-stage system that captures pet hair, dander, smoke, and airborne allergens. Its compact design is perfect for bedrooms and living spaces that you share with your pets, and smart features like app control and voice assistant compatibility make clean air easy to manage. The Vital 100S-P retails for $139.99 .

Designed for pet-friendly households, the Vital 100S-P offers powerful filtration with a 3-stage system that captures pet hair, dander, smoke, and airborne allergens. Its compact design is perfect for bedrooms and living spaces that you share with your pets, and smart features like app control and voice assistant compatibility make clean air easy to manage. The Vital 100S-P retails for . Vital 200S-P Air Purifier : Ideal for larger rooms, the Vital 200S-P delivers advanced air purification with a high-efficiency filter that targets dust, pollutants, and pet-related odors. With smart scheduling, real-time air quality readings, and ultra-quiet performance, it creates a fresher environment without disrupting your day. The Vital 200S-P retails for $189.99 .

Ideal for larger rooms, the Vital 200S-P delivers advanced air purification with a high-efficiency filter that targets dust, pollutants, and pet-related odors. With smart scheduling, real-time air quality readings, and ultra-quiet performance, it creates a fresher environment without disrupting your day. The Vital 200S-P retails for . LVAC-200 Cordless Stick Vacuum: This fan-favorite tackles pet hair and everyday messes with ease. Featuring powerful suction, multiple cleaning modes, and a tangle-resistant brush, this vacuum glides effortlessly from carpets to hard floors. The LVAC-200 retails for $199.99 .

*No-kill is defined by a 90% save rate for animals entering a shelter and is a meaningful and common-sense benchmark for measuring lifesaving progress. Typically, the number of pets who are suffering from irreparable medical or behavioral issues that compromise their quality of life and prevent them from being rehomed is not more than 10% of all dogs and cats entering shelters. For any community to be no-kill, all stakeholders in that community must work together to achieve and sustain that common goal while prioritizing community safety and good quality of life for pets as guiding no-kill principles. This means cooperation among animal shelters, animal rescue groups, government agencies, community members and other stakeholders, all committed to best practices and protocols.

About Levoit

Levoit elevates home wellness. From the air you breathe to the ground you walk on, we design smart humidifiers, air purifiers, vacuums, and fans that transform your home into a space of ease and comfort. Our app gives you full control of your home sanctuary, enabling you to monitor air quality, adjust humidity, and set timers and schedules with the tap of a screen. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Levoit continues our company’s mission to build the home of the future. Learn more at www.levoit.com and follow Levoit on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats in America’s shelters, working to make all shelters the entire country no-kill. Founded in 1984, Best Friends runs lifesaving facilities and programs nationwide in partnership with more than 5,500 shelters and rescue organizations. From its headquarters in Kanab, Utah, Best Friends operates the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary, destination that brings their mission to life for thousands of visitors each year. Best Friends maintains the most comprehensive animal sheltering data in the country and makes it accessible to the public, empowering communities with critical insights into the needs of their local shelters and how they can help. They believe every dog and cat deserves a home, and that by working together, we can Save Them All®.

