Market Logic Software launches DeepSights Persona Agents: Turning customer data into interactive conversations

The latest breakthrough from Market Logic Software in AI-powered customer insight, scales deeper understanding of customer segments.

BERLIN, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Market Logic Software is proud to announce the launch of DeepSights Persona Agents, a revolutionary new capability that transforms static customer profiles into dynamic, AI-powered conversational personas. Designed to bring customer segments to life, DeepSights Persona Agents enable real-time, natural language interactions that empower marketing, insights, and product teams to explore and test ideas at scale.

Unlike traditional persona reports locked in PowerPoint decks, DeepSights Persona Agents are synthetic representations of customer groups, built from segmentation data and behavioural insights. Guided by detailed prompts, each Persona Agent reflects a specific segment’s mindset, behaviours, and preferences.

Business users can engage with personas to ask questions, test creative content, and ideate products or campaigns without waiting weeks for traditional live research. Conversations can be conducted with one Persona Agent at a time or with several Persona Agents simultaneously in a virtual focus group.

“With DeepSights Persona Agents, we’re turning segmentation data into living, breathing conversations. This is not just a technical innovation – it’s a leap forward in how organisations can develop products and services that are truly customer-centric. It complements qualitative research with feedback cycles at the speed of thought,” said Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Innovation and Product Officer, Market Logic Software.

Many synthetic personas technologies provide all business subscribers with access to a common set of persona profiles. By contrast, DeepSights Persona Agents are modelled on data that is unique to each business:

Summaries of the reports research teams have already built using quantitative and qualitative data can quickly be incorporated into the platform and accurately, transformed into interactive characters.

Where companies do not have existing segment analysis, Market Logic can generate interactive personas from transcripts of interviews with their own human customers. Just five to ten transcripts grouped by segment type drive creation of the virtual persona.

DeepSights Persona Agents are available now. Market Logic experts provide an end-to-end implementation service of less than two weeks incorporating setup, testing and rollout support. For more information, visit our website or contact your Market Logic representative.

About Market Logic Software:

Market Logic is the leading SaaS provider of market intelligence and insights solutions. Powered by our special purpose AI for Insights technology DeepSights, our platform allows insights teams and business decisions makers to turn trusted insights into business impact at scale and speed. We’ve helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Bayer, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic. Find out more at https://marketlogicsoftware.com/

