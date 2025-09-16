Meet Us at IROS 2025 丨 Witness the Global Premiere：AC2 – The Real Eye of Embodied Robots

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2025), a premier global event in the robotics field, will be held from October 19 to 25, 2025 at the Hangzhou International Expo Center. This will be the first time in nearly two decades that the conference returns to mainland China since 2006.

During the conference, RoboSense will participate as an official sponsor and unveil its latest innovation in its Active Camera Series – the AC2. The introduction of AC2 aims to provide robotics researchers and developers worldwide with a more powerful perception development tool. It accelerates cutting-edge research and streamlines the commercialization of AI-driven robotics applications.

The AC2 is designed to meet diverse application scenarios in the embodied intelligent robotics industry, delivering high-precision and highly robust RGBD information. Integrated with AI algorithms, it enables robots to perceive 3D environments and semantic information with stability and accuracy, effectively utilizing this information to achieve task-oriented goals. This empowers developers to significantly simplify the perception development process and improve efficiency.

At the upcoming IROS conference, RoboSense will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of its technological achievements in robotics, including the multi-sensor integrated product AC1, the AI-Ready developer ecosystem, and next-generation digital LiDAR solutions specifically designed for robots, such as the E1R and Airy. Additionally, live demonstrations of dexterous hand technology will also be conducted.

Widely regarded as the Olympics of robotics research, the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) has maintained exceptional academic influence and extensive industry engagement since its establishment in 1988, consistently driving global advancements in robotics technology. This year’s conference is projected to assemble over 7,000 leading experts, scholars, and industry professionals to showcase cutting-edge academic achievements and emerging technological trends.

RoboSense cordially invites you to visit our booth (B064, Hall C3) at IROS 2025 to explore frontier technological developments and industrial application pathways. We look forward to collaborating with you to advance the evolution of embodied intelligent robotics.