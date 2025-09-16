MorningBlues Redefines Home Audio with Three Art-Inspired Sound Systems

Seamlessly merging audio technology, visual art, and smart furniture design for a multisensory listening experience.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MorningBlues, a design-forward innovator in artistic music installations, is reimagining home audio with three innovative sound systems: the Music Lyrics Speaker Record R1, the Lyric Frame Speaker T2, and the Wireless Music Cabinet S1. Each piece fuses cutting-edge audio technology with striking visual design, transforming homes into immersive spaces where music, art, and lifestyle flow seamlessly together. MorningBlues’ latest lineup brings the company’s vision to life: making beauty an essential part of every day.

MorningBlues Art Speaker Commercial Video

Music Lyrics Speaker Record R1: Music That You Can See and Feel

The Record R1 lyrics speaker is crafted around the idea: music is beyond sound; it’s an audio-visual feast. Inspired by the timeless vinyl record, it marks a highlight for any home decor, café, or fine dining restaurant. Its walnut stand and finely textured surface show the craftsmanship of high-end furniture. What sets it apart from the crowd is its anti-glare HD screen that displays album covers and dynamic lyrics in real time.

As a song plays, listeners can see the music unfold in one of nine vivid styles. Favorite album covers come alive with animated words dancing to the beat. Powered by JAMO’s acoustic tech, the R1 record speaker delivers high-fidelity sound—crisp highs, pristine mids, and deep bass. Four sound modes suit different genres to hit the soul with every note.

With B&O-like sound quality, the R1 speaker adds a layer of artistic storytelling to every moment. It can create a solo music session on a quiet afternoon, set the vibe for a birthday party, or serve as a showstopper at a bar. Physical buttons on the top give it a tactile feel, and users can also control it remotely via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi using the MorningBlues app.

Lyric Frame Speaker T2: A Living Canvas of Art and Sound

The MorningBlues T2 speaker, the perfect combo of art and music, turns any living room, study, or hallway into both an art gallery and a music hall. At first glance, the T2 resembles a standard 30-inch gallery-style digital canvas. Up close, it reveals a 2K HD paper-like display that can showcase everything from Renaissance masterpieces to modern photography.

Out of the box, the T2 frame speaker comes loaded with over 100 works of licensed, iconic paintings, such as The Starry Night and American Gothic. It elevates any space with museum-level artistry. Through the MorningBlues app, users can also upload their own images to make private albums. That could be a wedding photo, a child’s first drawing, or a snapshot of a puppy—all paired with triple-frequency Hi-Fi audio.

The T2 lyric speaker offers 14 scene lyric modes to visualize the flow of music in sync with playback. The floating words invite sing-alongs and spark imagination behind the song. It even includes nature scenes and calming soundscapes for meditation, as well as dynamic time displays that make it a stylish timepiece.

Wireless Music Cabinet S1: Where Smart Sleep Meets Superior Sound

Few modern furnishings can compare to the MorningBlues Cabinet S1, which combines art, music, and technology into a smart nightstand. Its bold black-and-green palette exudes a modern, neo-minimalist aesthetic that fits into bedrooms, studies, or even meditation spaces.

Inside, the S1 music cabinet houses a premium speaker system with rich, balanced sound. Coupled with sleep-assist features, it builds a personal oasis of peace to rest and unwind. At bedtime, it plays soothing white noise or gentle melodies to encourage deep rest; by morning, it eases users awake with soft, research-backed soundscapes designed for sleep and circadian rhythm alignment.

Its ambient lighting is adjustable and offers a soft glow during late-night hours with a motion sensor. App-based control for audio, schedules, and lighting makes it a smart, connected furniture system tailored for sleep, relaxation, and productivity.

Stylish, smart, and also functional, the S1 music furniture hides thoughtful conveniences. A wireless charging pad on the top and built-in rear outlets power devices easily—no messy cables needed. Its round volume knob works as a fingerprint-lock to secure valuables in the upper drawer, under which a secondary push-open one provides easy storage.

Price and Availability

The MorningBlues’ new collection is available now on the official MorningBlues website, with up to 43% limited early bird discount codes at checkout. Consumers on a budget can spot great savings during the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales. For exclusive deals on bulk purchases, please email the media contact below.

Music Lyrics Speaker Record R1– MSRP $1,699 ( Early bird 35% off code: LISTENWITHR1, get it at $1,099 )

A must-have for lyric lovers and vinyl enthusiasts, the R1 turns every track into an audio-visual performance with real-time album art and dynamic lyrics.

Lyric Frame Speaker T2– MSRP $1,499 ( Early bird 43% off code: LISTENWITHT2, get it at $849 )

Part digital art gallery, part Hi-Fi speaker, the T2 brings masterpieces or good memories into harmony with music.

Wireless Music Cabinet S1– MSRP $1,299 ( Early bird 42% off code: LISTENWITHS1, get it at $749 )

Music, art, and furniture all in one, the S1 makes life easier with smart sleep features, a one-of-a-kind housewarming or holiday gift.

About MorningBlues

MorningBlues is a company dedicated to crafting visually stunning music installations that engage different senses by breaking down the boundaries between sound and vision. By reimagining how music is experienced, the company continues to lead in the evolution of visual music artistry. From home audio systems to personal devices, MorningBlues is committed to making music a multisensory expression of beauty in everyday life.

Media Contact

Emmy Wang

Marketing@morningblues.com

