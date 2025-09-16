Rhenus’ New Air Freight Gateway in Bangkok to be a Strategic Hub in Southeast Asia

Rhenus adds a new air freight gateway in Bangkok for in/outbound & transshipment from/to Southeast Asia

The new airfreight gateway will also see the use of electric vehicles (EV) for sustainable first/last mile transportation usage

The gateway strengthens Rhenus’ capabilities to connect businesses globally with new customer-centric solutions and vertical approaches

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2025 – Leading global logistics provider Rhenus Group has opened a new air freight gateway in Bangkok, Thailand.

With Thailand serving as a leading aviation hub in Southeast Asia, the new gateway is strategically located in Suvarnabhumi Airport. The facility will provide a full range of multi-modal services for companies looking for logistics solutions, especially across the Intra-Asia, Europe West Bound and North America trade routes.

The air gateway will see dedicated Rhenus teams provide full door-to-door service for pickups and deliveries and customs services. With 600 sqm of warehouse space and operating on a 24/7 basis, companies can access the Free Trade Zone (FTZ) storage facility with a direct connection to Rhenus’ other warehousing facilities near Bangkok and Laem Chabang seaport.

Other highlights of the gateway include:

High security standards

Fast processing timeline for the shipments, ensuring reliability for sensitive and urgent shipments.

Additional services including palletizing, (re)labelling/packing, sorting, and (de)consolidation

Certified according to ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, AEO IATA, TAFA

“Bangkok is one of the world’s most connected airports, and our new gateway at Suvarnabhumi further strengthens our role and capabilities in one of major regional logistics hub in Southeast Asia. Backed by a team of 80+ air freight specialists and a 24/7 time-critical service unit, we are committed to delivering operational excellence, efficiency and integrated end-to-end logistics solutions with value-added services for our customers”, said Serdar Onur, Head of Air Freight, Southeast Asia & Oceania, Rhenus Air & Ocean.

Rhenus Thailand has been expanding its infrastructure in Thailand, to better support local customers. Its latest Bangna Trad (KM19) warehouse expansion added 10,500 sqm space as well as 15,000 pallet space for semi-conductor, production machines and white goods.

Future development plans include planning and investment in the gateway with a high-standard secure cargo room for valuable shipments and temperature-controlled rooms catering to pharmaceuticals.

Sustainability in action

To align with the Group’s strategy for sustainable logistics, Rhenus Thailand is introducing its first electric vehicle (EV) to support the air freight operations with daily collections and deliveries. More EVs will be progressively implemented depending on the local demands. This demonstrates its commitment to cutting carbon emissions and offering more energy-efficient solutions for customers nationwide.

“The addition of the EV is not just about adopting new technology – it is about reshaping the way logistics serves both business and society,” said Nitipon Tansakul, Regional Head of Sustainability, APAC, Rhenus Air & Ocean. “We are proud to provide a transport solution aligned with a sustainable future. This is just the beginning of reducing GHG emissions from fleet operations.”

Stronger support in Thailand

In addition to the air freight warehouse and gateway operations, Rhenus has an established regional office in Bangkok with a team of global and local expertise committed to offer integrated solution in warehousing, cross-border trucking, multimodal transport, customs clearance, and consulting.

“The air freight gateway opening and EV launch mark important steps in expanding our service capabilities in Thailand. These developments allow us to better support our customers with more efficient, flexible and sustainable solutions. We will also be able to diversity and position us to serve growing sectors like healthcare, life science, and high-tech. As airline frequencies increase, the gateway will offer seamless Intra-Asia flow and efficient global reach, as we continue to meet evolving customer needs and navigate trade shifts with speed, reliability, cost efficiency and resilience. Lastly, achieving these milestones will not be possible without our team in Thailand who serve with such great dedication, expertise and strong customer focus”, said Tim Burger, Regional Managing Director of Rhenus Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia, Air & Ocean.

New facility details are as follows:

Rhenus Logistics Co. Ltd.

999 Warehouse 2, Free Zone, Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Room No. 110, 1-2 Floor, Moo 7, Rachathewa Subdistrict, Bang Phli District, Samutprakarn 10540 Thailand

Contact: tim.burger@rhenus.com

More information on Rhenus in Thailand is available at: https://www.rhenus.group/th/en/

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.2 billion. 41,000 employees work at 1,330 business sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.