NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Buying Square, a Korean AI-driven tech startup, and the Seoul Business Agency (SBA) will open Seoul Pop-Up 2025 Episode 1: K-Beauty, Be the Beautiful at VIBE TWLV (50 Berry St., Brooklyn). The event runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5.



Seoul Pop-Up Series Debuts — K-Beauty Lands in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg

Williamsburg is known as a creative hub where galleries, indie retail, and street culture intersect. The pop-up will bring together eight Seoul-based beauty brands — JUNG SAEM MOOL, Essenherb, NDP, NE:AR, ReSaltZ, VILLA ERBATIUM, UUUUU., iroiro — along with beauty tech companies becon. and ANYMOMENT. The space is designed not only for product showcases but also for content production and buyer meetings. With a biophilia-inspired mood evoking the vitality of forests and gardens, visitors will experience a slice of Seoul in the heart of New York.

The timing reflects broader shifts in the global beauty market. In 2024, Korea surpassed France to become the top exporter of cosmetics to the United States. K-Beauty continues to expand its presence as U.S. retailers, including Sephora and Ulta Beauty, add more Korean brands to their portfolios. This pop-up marks the first Korean-based experiential showroom in Brooklyn, providing a unique platform where Seoul brands connect directly with both consumers and buyers.

VIBE TWLV, operated by Buying Square, is designed as a hybrid stage that links brands, consumers and buyers. Products experienced onsite are directly integrated with Buying Square’s digital B2B Catalog Shop, allowing visitors to scan QR codes for product details and order inquiries. Brands can capture consumer reactions and buyer demand in real time, creating a pipeline for reorders and long-term transactions even after the event.

Evan Choi, CEO of Buying Square, said: “We are excited to showcase leading Seoul beauty brands in Williamsburg. For consumers, we offer a gallery-like experience, and for buyers, a seamless pipeline that connects discovery to actual transactions. Starting with Episode 1, we will continue to use VIBE TWLV in Brooklyn as a hub to share Korean creativity with the world — from brands to artists and cultural voices.”

This project is jointly organized with SBA’s Beauty Creative Lounge, BtheB. SBA supports startups and businesses in Seoul through programs that foster entrepreneurship, growth and global expansion. The collaboration connects New York’s creative community with innovative businesses from Seoul, strengthening K-Beauty’s position in front of global consumers and buyers.

Event Details

VIP Day: Friday, Sept. 26 – Invite-only program with brand previews and gift bags

– Invite-only program with brand previews and gift bags General Open: Sept. 27 to Oct. 5 – Open to the public with brand sales, time-limited offers and product sampling

– Open to the public with brand sales, time-limited offers and product sampling Location: VIBE TWLV, 50 Berry St., Brooklyn, NY 11249

11249 Registration: Pre-registration available via QR code on event poster or designated URL

About Buying Square

Buying Square is a Seoul-based AI-driven tech startup operating a digital B2B wholesale platform that connects fashion and beauty brands with global buyers through catalog-driven data and AI-powered solutions. Its platform has surpassed ₩150 billion (approx. $108 million) in cumulative transaction volume and has raised ₩18.6 billion (approx. $14 million) from investors including Gentle Monster, Timefolio Asset Management and K-Net Partners.

About VIBE TWLV

VIBE TWLV is a showroom operated by Buying Square in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. It is the only Korean-operated experiential showroom in New York that bridges onsite retail experiences with digital B2B wholesale transactions. Positioned as a cultural crosspoint linking Seoul and New York, the space has been recognized internationally, winning the 2025 Asia Design Prize for its distinctive design and innovative concept.