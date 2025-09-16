Shinebed Showcases Strategic Growth and Brand Evolution at Market Week 2025

Showroom experience highlights recent product announcements, market-driven solutions, and retail partnership opportunities with Shinebed brands.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shinebed International, the parent company behind leading bedding brands Bedsure and Breescape, marks 2025 as a milestone year with a dynamic showroom returning to Market Week 2025, located at 411 Fifth Avenue, 5th Floor, in New York City.



Shinebed Showroom, 411 5th Avenue, New York

Taking place from September 15 -19, the company will host retail partners in its showroom for a curated experience that highlights Shinebed’s commitment to comfort, versatility, and thoughtful design. Throughout the week, Shinebed will offer immersive showroom experiences, inviting retail partners to explore the latest product innovations—from moisture-wicking quilts to multi-functional blankets—each designed for modern sleepers.

During Market Week, Shinebed will showcase how its brands are evolving to meet the needs of today’s consumers. Guided by their core value of being consumer-focused, their commitment to excellence and innovation has made it the top choice for millions of households, and the company is determined to go even further in the future.

“Market Week is all about creating meaningful, in-person moments with our retail partners,” said Josh Zhu, CEO of Shinebed. “By showcasing our products in-store, we are positioning ourselves as more than just an online e-commerce player and continuing to demonstrate our commitment to delivering high-quality, consumer-focused products to U.S. households.”

Key Highlights:

Bedsure’s new GentleSoft️™ positioning represents a strategic brand upgrade and marks the beginning of a three-year initiative to elevate the brand beyond its reputation as the best budget bedding brand. Unlike typical “soft” bedding, GentleSoft️™ is engineered to meet the actual comfort needs of U.S. consumers, combining versatility and thoughtful design for a superior sleep experience. Brand Expansion: Introduced in March 2025 , Breescape is Shinebed’s dedicated brand for the hot-sleeper segment. Breescape reflects Shinebed’s strategic response to consumer research showing that more than 60% of U.S. adults experience sleep disruption due to overheating. This new chapter underscores Shinebed’s ongoing commitment to market-driven innovation with Breescape’s advanced cooling technology.

About Bedsure

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 40 million customers worldwide. With over 50 best-selling home products in 8 countries, Bedsure has achieved sustained double-digit growth over the past five years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value remains the same. For more information, visit Bedsure’s official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Bedsure Amazon Store. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

About Breescape

Breescape is dedicated to providing innovative cooling sleep solutions for hot sleepers. Built on decades of home textile expertise as the sister brand of America’s No. 1 online bedding brand, Bedsure, Breescape’s products deliver lasting coolness, exceptional breathability, and unparalleled comfort. Engineered to accommodate all sleepers and body types, Breescape’s bedding offers full coverage, advanced cooling, moisture-wicking, and all-night breathability. This ensures uninterrupted, restorative sleep for everyone. For more information, visit Breescape’s official website https://breescape.com/, or Breescape Amazon Store Stay in touch with Breescape on social media @breescapehome.