Sino Land Achieves Highest AAA Rating in Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sino Group (‘the Group’) is pleased to announce that Sino Land Company Limited (‘Sino Land’) (Stock Code: 0083.HK) has achieved the highest ‘AAA’ rating in the 2025/2026 Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series assessment. It has also been included as a constituent of several prominent sustainability indices, including the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, Hang Seng (Mainland and HK) Corporate Sustainability Index, and the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index. This AAA rating reflects the Group’s long-term commitment to upholding international standards across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, reaffirming the Group’s leadership position in corporate sustainability within the Hong Kong market and beyond.



Sino Land has achieved the highest ‘AAA’ rating in the 2025/2026 Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series assessment and has been included as a constituent of several prominent sustainability indices, including the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, Hang Seng (Mainland and HK) Corporate Sustainability Index, and the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index.

The Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series evaluates corporate sustainability performance among listed companies in Hong Kong and Mainland China and plays a critical role in selecting constituents for Hang Seng Indexes Company’s ESG indexes. Constituent selection is based on a robust process that considers the results of a sustainability assessment undertaken by the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency, an independent, professional assessment body. The assessment covered approximately 1,800 eligible securities. Sino Land was selected as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index and the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index, recognising the company as one of the top 30 and top 50 local listed companies with the best ESG performance.

Mr Daryl Ng, Chairman of Sino Group and Chairman of the Group’s ESG Steering Committee, said, ‘We are honoured to have achieved the highest AAA Rating in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series and to be included as a constituent of several prominent sustainability indices. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team, which has enabled us to make steady progress. The Hang Seng Index is internationally renowned and provides authoritative benchmarks for investors interested in sustainability. We will continue to adopt a comprehensive approach to sustainability that encompasses environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and robust governance, all aligned with our mission of “Creating Better Lifescapes”. We are committed to the steadfast integration of sustainability into every aspect of our business and to building a more sustainable future through green architectural planning, decarbonisation initiatives, climate resilience, innovation, and meaningful community engagement. We fully embrace the path to a sustainable future in unison with like-minded partners.’

Our corporate sustainability efforts have been recognised across multiple leading ESG benchmarks. Sino Land has received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (“SBTi”) for its long-term science-based emissions reduction targets, demonstrating the company’s commitment to aligning carbon reduction efforts with climate science. In addition, the Company has been included as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series and recognised in CDP’s 2024 “A List” for corporate sustainability leadership in climate action. Furthermore, the Company has been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index and maintained its position in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Asia Pacific Index for the third consecutive year. The Company has also achieved a Top 10% S&P Global CSA Score of the Real Estate Management & Development Industry in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025.