Sylvox Shines at IFA 2025: Outdoor TV Innovation Wins Top Industry Honors

Cinema Pro 110″ Wins IFA Innovation Award as Sylvox Reinforces Its Leadership in Outdoor TV

BERLIN, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sylvox, the leading Outdoor TV Brand, made a powerful debut at IFA 2025 in Berlin, showcasing two groundbreaking outdoor product lines that embody the company’s philosophy of bringing the living room experience outdoors. The company’s flagship Cinema Pro 110″ Outdoor TV earned the prestigious IFA Innovation Award, reinforcing Sylvox’s position as a pioneer in outdoor entertainment technology.



Sylvox Outdoor TVs Draw the Crowd at IFA 2025

Watch the Sylvox highlight from IFA 2025: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BllTMR5SE40

“IFA 2025 represents a pivotal moment for Sylvox,” said Tracy Lee, Senior Vice President. “Our product innovations demonstrate our unwavering dedication to delivering premium outdoor entertainment solutions that make outdoor living more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

Cinema Pro 110“ Earns Industry Recognition for Outdoor Innovation

Cinema Pro 110″, the world’s first 110-inch Outdoor TV with Helio QLED technology, captured the IFA Innovation Award(Best in IFA Next) for its groundbreaking combination of performance, size, and durability. The award-winning model showcases 5,000 nits high brightness, 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IP55 waterproof rating, and operates reliably in temperatures ranging from -22°F to 122°F.

This recognition follows the Cinema Pro 110″‘s success at CES 2025, where it earned three prestigious awards including Best in Show honors from The Ambient and Trusted Reviews, as well as the Residential Systems Picks Award.

European Media Acclaim and Global Reach

IFA 2025 generated significant media attention for Sylvox, with top European outlets including ComputerBILD, 4P (Funke Medien), and Netzwelt visiting the company’s booth. Media representatives praised Sylvox’s product innovation and compelling outdoor lifestyle vision.

Influencer Engagement Amplifies Brand Impact

High-profile global tech and lifestyle influencers, including TuToTV from Germany (a popular influencer with millions of followers), Stu’s Reviews from the UK, and TechUtopia from the US, visited Sylvox’s booth and explored the products’ capabilities. Their authentic experiences of the weatherproof technology and superior brightness performance helped amplify Sylvox’s brand influence across Europe and worldwide.

Two Revolutionary Outdoor TVs And One Rolling Series Capture Global Attention

Sylvox unveiled two major outdoor product series at IFA 2025, each designed to transform backyard and patio entertainment experiences:

Cinema Series

The Sylvox Cinema Series transforms outdoor spaces into theaters with revolutionary Helio QLED technology. Featuring up to 5,000-nit brightness and theater-grade features, it delivers immersive movie nights under the stars, vibrant sports viewing in bright daylight, and stunning entertainment for outdoor gatherings year-round. Engineered for all-weather durability with IP55 protection, this series brings theater-quality experiences to your backyard. The flagship Cinema Pro 110 includes comprehensive care coverage with professional installation, priority support, and exclusive member benefits.

Gaming Series

A fusion of professional gaming performance and weatherproof durability, optimized for outdoor enthusiasts, Sylvox introduces the Gaming Series, delivering ultra-low latency (<8 ms) and a 120 Hz refresh rate for seamless performance. Paired with weatherproof IP55-rated durability, this series offers the ultimate outdoor gaming and sports-viewing experience in the backyard, patio, or poolside.

Rolling Series

Whether you’re cooking, doing yoga or enjoying Sunday brunch, the Rolling series is the smart all-rounder for modern households. It can be used in the kitchen or while working out in your living room or bedroom at home. With a practical stand and castors, an integrated battery with a runtime of 4 to 5 hours, a touchscreen and a Full HD IPS display for razor-sharp images, it can be moved effortlessly from room to room. Two 10-watt speakers and an optional 8-megapixel camera open up even more possibilities for streaming, working, gaming and communicating. Simply switch it on, start your favourite playlist or enjoy a streaming marathon – wherever you are.

“Our mission remains clear: to deliver better outdoor living experiences worldwide,” Tracy Lee stated. “Every product we develop embodies our brand value of ‘Feel Good, Live Outdoors,’ transforming how people connect outdoor living with technology.”

As Sylvox continues its global expansion, the company remains dedicated to innovation that enhances outdoor lifestyles, making premium entertainment technology accessible to consumers worldwide.

About Sylvox

Founded in 2009 by Golden Young, Sylvox creates cutting-edge weatherproof outdoor TVs that transform outdoor spaces into immersive entertainment hubs. With a presence in over 100 countries, this trusted global brand partners with leading retailers to deliver premium outdoor entertainment solutions. Guided by principles of Accessibility, Well-being, Innovation, and Sustainability, Sylvox redefines how technology connects people with the outdoors.

For more information, visit https://sylvoxtv.com/.