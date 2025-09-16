Tencent Announces Global Rollout of Scenario-Based, AI Capabilities to Accelerate Industrial Efficiency

Launch of AI Agent Development Platform 3.0, available internationally via Tencent Cloud, at the 2025 Global Digital Ecosystem Summit

Tencent Cloud’s overseas client base doubled since last year; achieved high double-digit year-over-year growth over the past three years

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent today announced the global roll-out of new scenario-based AI capabilities, empowering enterprises across diverse industries to accelerate industry efficiency and advance international growth. Announced at the 2025 Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit, held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from 16 to 17 September, it comprises a suite of intelligent agent applications, “SaaS + AI” solutions and large model technological upgrades.



Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent and CEO of the Cloud and Smart Industries Group, delivering a keynote speech at the 2025 Global Digital Ecosystem Summit

“Truly usable and practical AI applications drive industrial efficiency, while internationalization charts new growth possibilities,” said Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent and CEO of the Cloud and Smart Industries Group. “Our newly launched and upgraded solutions will support enterprises in their intelligence and internationalization journey as they build scalable and sustainable growth.”

Accelerating Implementation of Intelligent Solutions

The Tencent Cloud Intelligent Agent Strategy Panorama highlighted the global launch of Agent Development Platform 3.0 (ADP), which enables enterprises to generate and integrate intelligent, autonomous AI agents into their workflows, for scenarios such as customer service, marketing, inventory management, research, and more. Tencent is continuously iterating on various intelligent agent development frameworks like LLM+RAG, Workflow, and Multi-Agent, to help enterprises efficiently build stable, secure, and business-aligned agents using proprietary data. In addition, AI Infra’s “Agent Runtime” was also launched to provide a robust infrastructure foundation for building, deploying, and operating AI agents.

The upgraded SaaS+AI toolkit enhances office collaboration, including AI Minutes in Tencent Meetings, which has seen a year-on-year growth rate of 150% over the past year. It also supports knowledge management, such as Tencent LearnShare, currently used by over 300,000 enterprises enjoying 92% response accuracy. CodeBuddy, an AI-powered AI coding tool for developers, reduces coding time by 40% and increases R&D efficiency by 16%.

New models powered by Hunyuan, Tencent’s proprietary large language model, were announced, including Hunyuan 3D 3.0, Hunyuan 3D AI and Hunyuan 3D Studio, imbued with cutting-edge 3D generation capabilities for creators and developers in media and gaming industries, and more. Hunyuan 3D series models have been downloaded over 2.6 million times on Hugging Face, making them the most popular open-source 3D models globally.

Over the past year, Tencent’s Hunyuan large model has released more than 30 new models and fully embraced open-source development. It has gradually open-sourced models such as the hybrid inference model Hunyuan-A13B and a translation model supporting over 30 languages, along with comprehensive multimodal generation capabilities and tools for image, video and 3D content.

Fully Embrace Internationalization

At the summit, Tencent Cloud highlighted its milestones in global expansion, noting that its overseas client base has doubled since last year. Over the last three years, Tencent Cloud International has achieved high double-digit year-over-year growth globally, across Asia markets, namely Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, Japan, and more.

Today, more than 90% of leading Chinese internet companies, and 95% of leading Chinese gaming companies are also using Tencent Cloud to support their global expansion initiatives.

During the Tencent Cloud International Summit held in the afternoon, Tencent’s global partners including Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, DANA, e& UAE, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Fusion Bank, GoTo Group, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), Miniclip, MUFG Bank (China), Prosus, True IDC, and more, discussed the need for enterprises to adopt advanced cloud and AI solutions to power their next stage of growth and internationalization ambitions.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International said, “Tencent Cloud brings to overseas enterprises our deep expertise and experience in integrating AI across our ecosystem. With the launch of new solutions such as Tencent Cloud Agent Development Platform, we hope to expand our reach globally, and serve wider industries and enterprise use-cases.”

The summit also saw Tencent Cloud International signing partnership agreements with global enterprises, from Asia Pacific companies including Datacom, IOH, Gardi Management, GoTo Group, MahakaX, MUFG Bank (China), RYDE Technologies, StoneLink, True IDC, 99 Group; to Middle Eastern companies including Coop Bank Oromia and Nativex; European companies including eMAG; and North American company InCloud.

Tencent will upgrade its Tencent Cloud internationalization strategy across three areas — infrastructure, technology products, and service capabilities — to help more enterprises across different industries to transform digitally. Today Tencent Cloud products like the Superapp-as-a-Service solution and PalmAI have been widely embraced by overseas enterprises from Asia Pacific, the Middle East and The Americas.

Tencent Cloud has introduced international versions of products such as Tencent Cloud Agent Development Platform (TCADP), CodeBuddy and Cloud Mall. These globalized solutions are designed to better accommodate local requirements and provide reliable support for high-concurrency enterprises worldwide. For instance, its EdgeOne security and acceleration platform recently integrated large language models with the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, resulting in the launch of EdgeOne Pages. This development significantly enhanced developer efficiency by reducing website development and deployment time from one day to merely one minute. Within three months, the platform garnered over 100,000 global users.

Tencent Cloud operates 55 data centres across 21 markets and regions, and plans to invest USD150 million in the future to build its first Middle East data center in Saudi Arabia. Simultaneously, it will build a third data center in Osaka, Japan, and establish a new Osaka office. Today, Tencent Cloud has deployed 9 global technical support centers in Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, Palo Alto, and Frankfurt.