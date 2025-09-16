The Application of the Smart Drowning Prevention System by State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company Has Achieved Remarkable Results

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On September 9, Mr. Chen Yiwan, Equipment Supervisor at China Tower Corporation Limited Xuzhou Xinyi Branch, visited State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company to inspect the operational effectiveness of the company’s smart anti-drowning system during the summer vacation period. He expressed a strong willingness to integrate the cameras installed on the three transmission towers along the Shu River into the system, thereby contributing to the enhancement of the city’s anti-drowning network.

The Xuzhou region is characterized by a dense network of waterways, and the challenge of preventing drowning incidents during the summer vacation remains significant. Traditional methods, such as manual patrols and online monitoring, often suffer from limited coverage and insufficient intelligence. To address these issues, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company independently developed a smart anti-drowning system, which was officially launched on June 30. The system integrates with the existing transmission line visualization monitoring infrastructure and centrally connects to all cameras installed on transmission towers located near open water areas throughout the city. Utilizing AI-based image and behavior recognition technologies, the system continuously monitors water areas in real time.

When individuals are detected approaching hazardous waters, the system automatically activates a comprehensive triple-response mechanism: “intelligent early warning, aerial intervention, and ground coordination.” It captures real-time video footage and locks the GPS coordinates of the detected individuals. Subsequently, the “Navigator” unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), independently developed by State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company, is dispatched from a nearby location to fly to the scene. Using high-altitude audio announcements, the UAV issues warnings to persuade individuals to leave the area. Simultaneously, the system sends the location details to nearby grid workers, enabling them to respond promptly and carry out necessary rescue operations, thereby establishing an integrated closed-loop drowning prevention process.

Statistical data indicate that since the system’s deployment, it has issued over 170 alerts, with more than 60% targeting situations involving children at risk. Additionally, drones have been deployed over 40 times to warn and persuade individuals playing in the water to evacuate. These interventions have significantly reduced the incidence of drowning among minors during the summer vacation period.