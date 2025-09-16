Weixin Pay expands international wallet support, making travel easier for international visitors to the Chinese mainland

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent is making payments simpler and more convenient for international travellers visiting the Chinese mainland by expanding its cross-border payment support with Weixin Pay through the Cross-Border Interconnection Payment Gateway (“CPG”)[1].

With the latest upgrade, Tencent’s cross-border payment platform TenPay Global will connect more international digital wallets and institutions with Weixin Pay. These include WeChat Pay HK, Turkey’s Aktif Bank, Laos’ BCEL One App, GrabPay, Mongolia’s Hipay, Uzbekistan’s HUMO Pay, Singapore’s LiquidPay, Philippines’ Maya, National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet), PayPal, ShopeePay, Turkey’s UPT, Venmo, Vietnam’s VNPAY and Zalopay. Even without downloading WeChat, more wallets will be supported for visitors to scan Weixin Pay’s QR code or present their own wallet QR code to make payments in the Chinese mainland with their preferred payment method.

Weixin Pay currently supports 16 international digital wallets such as Thailand’s K plus, Cambodia’s Bakong, South Korea’s NAVER Pay, Malaysia’s Boost and others, to make payment by scanning a Weixin Pay QR code at the merchant. On top of this, this upgrade will allow visitors to also present their own wallet QR code, which can be scanned by the merchant. Visitors can enjoy seamless payment across shopping malls, tourist attractions, restaurants, and many other merchants that accept Weixin Pay.

Tencent previously enabled visitors to link their international debit and credit cards, from organizations including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover Global Network (including Diner’s Club), JCB, and UnionPay, enhancing the mobile payment experience for visitors. The number of Weixin Pay transactions, and total value, through international cards in June and July 2025 was nearly three times those of the same period last year.

The launch of the CPG is a significant step forward in making cross-border payments easier and enhancing the connection between different payment systems. Tencent’s TenPay Global and Weixin Pay will serve as bridges, connecting international digital wallets and institutions with over tens of millions of merchants across the mainland of China. With streamlined China travel policies and convenient digital payment solutions, visitors can focus on enjoying and getting the most out of their time in China.

Notes:

[1] CPG is the cross-border payment infrastructure approved by the People’s Bank of China, which facilitates cross-border QR payment collaboration between institutions through a single-point connection to the Chinese mainland market. CPG provides participating institution with unified technical interfaces, cross-border transaction information transfer and distribution, transaction monitoring and analysis to support them to deliver more efficient, convenient, and secure cross-border QR payment services to global users.