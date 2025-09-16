Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International) Breaks Record with Unity Anthology, Enters Malaysia Book of Records

Cover of the published book Unity: The Recipe for Malaysia’s Success

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2025 – Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International) (WMSKLI) has etched its name in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) for producing the “Most Number of Contributors in a Polygenre Anthology on Unity.”

The milestone achievement celebrates the school’s visionary literary project, Unity: The Recipe for Malaysia’s Success, a first-of-its-kind polygenre anthology featuring works from over 100 contributors. The diverse voices include students, teachers, industry professionals, and national journalism laureates, all brought together by one powerful theme: Unity.

WMSKLI representatives receiving the official Malaysia Book of Records certificate on stage during the celebration event

The anthology presents a vibrant tapestry of poems, essays, and short stories, weaving together personal reflections, cultural insights, and aspirational narratives that celebrate Malaysia’s rich diversity and shared values. What began as an annual literacy and values-based education project evolved into a landmark achievement that now stands as a testament to the school’s holistic approach to education, nurturing both intellect and empathy.

The Malaysia Book of Records certificate was officially presented during a special celebration event at the school, witnessed by students, teachers, and invited guests. The event not only marked a historic accomplishment but also reaffirmed the school’s commitment to nurturing confident communicators and compassionate global citizens who aspire to inspire change and foster unity in an increasingly interconnected world.

Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International)

Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International) (WMSKLI) is a Christian international school offering the globally recognised Cambridge curriculum from Year 7 to Year 11. Grounded in strong Methodist values, WMSKLI is committed to nurturing students in a holistic and disciplined environment that emphasises academic excellence, character development, extra – curricular achievements and community service. The school aims to develop global citizens who lead with integrity, compassion, and purpose.