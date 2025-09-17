Accessing healthcare is a hassle, Asia’s patients reveal: Prudential commissioned study

Complicated access to healthcare and a lack of guidance are keeping patients from receiving the care they need, when they need it



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2025 – Patients in Asia want minimal disruption to their daily life when seeking medical care. This is according to research from Economist Impact commissioned by Prudential plc (“Prudential”). “Patient voices: experiences of healthcare access in Asia”, examines how people in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore access and experience healthcare services.

The study conducted between April-May 2025 draws on a survey of more than 4,200 patients and interviews with leading experts. The report reveals that thousands of people in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore believe getting medical care is a hassle, with more than eight in 10 people admitting they delay seeking care.

Asian patients highlight three main “pain points”:

Getting medical help is confusing: 55 per cent of respondents say they don’t know where to access care when they have health concerns. They report difficulties with booking appointments, long wait times, and complex payment processes.

Costs are high and unclear: One-third say the cost of healthcare is often higher than they expected. Nearly five in 10 turn to social safety nets such as family, charities, loans, or crowdfunding. For the 80% of respondents who report they have delayed getting care, the fear of becoming a financial or care burden on loved ones was the most frequently cited reason for the delay, mentioned by 22 per cent.

Patients aren’t getting the information they need: 55 per cent of patients say they don’t have the right information to make decisions about their medical treatment, with almost 40 per cent saying they use digital tools including artificial intelligence (AI) for treatment guidance after initial diagnosis.

Arjan Toor, CEO, Health at Prudential plc, says, “Asia’s patients want healthcare systems that work for them – that feel simple and easy to access, and capable of providing timely care. At Prudential, we believe this is where we can make the biggest difference to our customers’ peace of mind; by being there for them the moment they become a patient, and by guiding them at every step of their diagnosis, treatment and recovery. This means working closely with our healthcare partners to ensure patients feel understood and supported, while also doing our part to make the costs of healthcare clear and predictable. By making healthcare worry-free and hassle-free for people across Asia, we can help patients focus on what matters – getting better.”

Patients need clearer help to find the right care

Patients say the number one factor that brings them peace of mind when seeking care is minimal disruption to daily life. Yet nearly 60 per cent find visiting a general practitioner (GP) inconvenient. They report that it is hard to get an appointment, and they find billing and insurance confusing.

Patients delay care because of unexpected costs and financial risk taken on by families

Asia’s patients say the second most important factor for peace of mind is knowing they will be able to pay for their care. Yet many are caught off guard by hidden or unexpected charges, for example for specialist consultations, administrative fees or medication. According to the survey, such unexpected costs are among the top five barriers to accessing care.

Formal payment mechanisms, such as government-subsidised care or public health insurance, are commonly used in Hong Kong and Singapore, while in Malaysia and Indonesia, many patients resort to alternative sources, such as loans and crowdfunding, to cover their bills. Others may delay care because they are worried about losing earnings or becoming a financial burden on their families. In Indonesia, for example, 93 per cent of patients reported delaying care.

Patients increasingly trust digital sources to guide treatment decisions after diagnosis

Following a diagnosis, almost 40 per cent of patients turn to digital sources, such as AI, when making decisions about their care. This reflects patients’ desire to fill gaps in their knowledge and highlights a crucial need for trustworthy online resources.

Shaping healthcare around what patients need

Improving access to healthcare will require providers, insurers, governments, technology innovators and public sectors to work together. The report outlines that creating more transparent pricing, clearer processes, and increased digital access to information will make accessing care easier and more personal so that patients feel supported every step of the way.Hashtag: #Prudential

About the report

Patient voices: experiences of healthcare access Asia is an Economist Impact report, commissioned by Prudential. It examines individuals’ experience in accessing healthcare services in four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The analysis is based on a survey of 4,302 people conducted in April to May in 2025.

The full report can be accessed here.

