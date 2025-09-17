Alteogen Receives European Commission Approval for Aflibercept Biosimilar, EYLUXVI® (ALT-L9)

EYLUXVI® is the second biosimilar approved for Alteogen following the launch of the Herceptin® biosimilar in China through its partner Qilu Pharmaceutical.

DAEJEON, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alteogen Inc. (KOSDAQ:196170) announced today that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for EYLUXVI® (code name: ALT-L9), an Eylea® biosimilar co-developed by its subsidiary, Alteogen Biologics.

EYLUXVI® is Alteogen’s second approved biosimilar, following the approval of the Herceptin® biosimilar, further expanding Alteogen’s biosimilar portfolio. EYLUXVI® received final marketing authorization approximately two months after obtaining a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in July.

Eylea® (aflibercept) is a widely used blockbuster drug for ophthalmic diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) and diabetic macular oedema (DME).

With the newly granted marketing authorization, EYLUXVI® is now approved for use across Europe including wAMD, macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (branch RVO or central RVO), DME, and myopic choroidal neovascularization (myopic CNV).

“EYLUXVI® is the first biosimilar product developed by Alteogen through independent in-house research, followed by global clinical development in collaboration with our subsidiary Alteogen Biologics, and has ultimately secured regulatory approval,” said Soon Jae Park, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Alteogen. “Alteogen has expanded its capabilities not only through R&D, but also by gaining valuable experience with the European regulatory approval process. We remain committed to improving patient access to effective therapies for serious ophthalmic conditions, including macular degeneration.”

The EC approval was based on the Phase 3 clinical trials conducted by Alteogen Biologics in 12 countries, including Europe, South Korea and Japan from June 2022 to February 2024. The comparative clinical evaluation involving 431 wAMD patients demonstrated that EYLUXVI®‘s efficacy and safety are equivalent to Eylea®. The study’s results confirmed therapeutic equivalence and showed comparable safety profiles between the two treatments.

About Alteogen

Alteogen Inc. is a South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of novel biologics such as Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), biobetters, and biosimilars. Alteogen’s portfolio includes clinical-stage long-acting therapeutic proteins and next-generation ADCs, developed by its proprietary NexP™-fusion and NexMab™ platform technology, respectively. It also developed a proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme utilizing Hybrozyme™ technology, which enables the large volume subcutaneous administration of drugs that are typically administered as an IV infusion. The company was founded in 2008 and listed in KOSDAQ (196170.KQ). For more information, please visit: www.alteogen.com.

Contacts:

Alteogen Biologics Inc.

Jisung Song

Senior Vice President, Business Development

jisung.song@alteogenbio.com

Alteogen Inc.

Junseok Jang

Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

jsjang@alteogen.com