Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Returns to Singapore from 7–13 October with More Days and More Ways to Save

Customers can get a head start on their holiday shopping with some of Amazon’s best deals of the season, with savings on popular brands such as Nerf, Pigeon, Bose, SMEG and Dyson.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2025 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon today announced that Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will return to Singapore from 7 – 13 October 2025, giving Prime members exclusive access to deals on thousands of trusted products from top local and international brands across multiple categories including groceries, toys, babies, electronics, and home & kitchen at Amazon.sg/primebigdealdays. Prime members also enjoy free delivery on eligible items including international store. The shopping event comes at the perfect time for those looking to get an early head start on holiday shopping, with deep discounts set to be available on popular brands such as Nerf, Pigeon, Bose, SMEG and Dyson. From popular gifts to everyday essentials, Amazon serves as the ultimate holiday destination where customers can conveniently complete all their seasonal shopping needs.

Sneak Peek: Top Deals on Prime Big Deal Days

From 7 – 13 October, spanning 7 days, Prime members can unlock some of the year’s best savings from leading local favourites to global brands, everyday essentials, and small businesses. Here’s a preview of what’s in store*

Up to 50% off on Bioderma

Up to 45% off on SMEG, with additional S$50 off S$300

Up to 40% off on Nerf, Transformers, board games and more

Up to 30% off Bose headphones, earbuds, speakers and more

Up to 30% off on UGREEN chargers, USB cables & more

Up to 30% off Dyson

Buy 4 Get 20% off Magiclean, Biore, Liese

Up to 50%, with additional 3 for 15% off on Dettol, finish and more

Up to 40% off on Pigeon, with additional 3 for 15% off

“Prime Big Deal Days is one of the ways we deliver on our promise to Prime members – combining exclusive savings with the convenience and trust they already enjoy every day with Amazon,” said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Stores, Amazon. “We know our customers use sale moments to save on essentials, prepare for the holidays, and invest in bigger-ticket items at great value.”

More Ways to Shop and Save:

Join Prime : New prime signups can enjoy a 30-day free trial. Prime renews at S$4.99 per month or S$49.90 per year. Sign up at https://www.amazon.sg/prime

: New prime signups can enjoy a 30-day free trial. Prime renews at S$4.99 per month or S$49.90 per year. Sign up at https://www.amazon.sg/prime Enjoy convenient Delivery and Return options: Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from US, Japan or Germany? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here.

Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from US, Japan or Germany? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here. Amazon Fresh: Free Scheduled Two-Hour Delivery (FST) for Prime members with a minimum spend of $60″ but i’m not sure about this part “available from now until 31 Dec 2025.

Free Scheduled Two-Hour Delivery (FST) for Prime members with a minimum spend of $60″ but i’m not sure about this part “available from now until 31 Dec 2025. Exclusive Prime Member discounts : Exclusive Prime Member discounts: Prime members enjoy up to 10% off on over a million products on Amazon.sg

: Exclusive Prime Member discounts: Prime members enjoy up to 10% off on over a million products on Amazon.sg Amazon.sg Gift Cards : Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase an Amazon.sg Gift Card worth S$200 to receive additional S$15 credit from 23 September till 13 October*

: Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase an Amazon.sg Gift Card worth S$200 to receive additional S$15 credit from 23 September till 13 October* Amazon Vouchers: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Visit Amazon.sg/vouchers for information.

*Terms and conditions apply to all promotions listed above.

Shop Prime Big Deal Days Globally

Prime Big Deal Days will begin on 7 October in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.S., and the UK, and for the first time, Colombia, Ireland and Mexico.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership offers a range of benefits including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$60 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on https://www.amazon.sg/prime , as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$4.99 per month, and S$49.90 per year. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime

