ASTRI Expresses Full Support for Policy Address Investing in I&T to Boost Hong Kong’s Competitiveness

HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) has expressed its full support for the Chief Executive’s Policy Address. Key measures include accelerating the development of Northern Metropolis and the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone (the Loop), alongside increased investment in technology adoption and emerging industries, reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as a leading international innovation and technology (I&T) hub.

The Policy Address outlines an ambitious vision to attract global businesses to Hong Kong by “removing barriers and easing restrictions”, and prioritising high-tech industries and advanced manufacturing. It highlights a strong focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and low-altitude economy, advancing their developments and applications.

Strengthening Academia-Industry-Research Collaboration

Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI, welcomed the HKSAR Government’s forward-thinking approach, describing it as a significant boost to Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem. He emphasised that these measures enable industries to enhance their competitiveness through innovative technology, create employment opportunities, and deliver tangible economic benefits to society.

“ASTRI remains committed to developing ‘people-oriented’ technologies, leveraging vast opportunities presented by the Greater Bay Area and Belt and Road initiatives. We aim to drive global adoption of Hong Kong’s research and development (R&D) achievements, contributing to our country’s development of New Quality Productive Forces and supporting the city’s economic transformation,” said Ir Lee.

He also applauded the introduction of the Innovation and Technology Talents Exchange Scheme for Industry and Academic Sectors, which encourages university professors to engage in corporate R&D activities, enabling a deeper understanding of industry needs. In addition, senior executives from technology enterprises and technical experts will contribute to curriculum development and teaching, strengthening collaboration among industry, academic and research sectors.

“This initiative is a pivotal step in bridging the academia-industry gap,” he added. “Through bidirectional exchange, we can accelerate the transition of R&D innovations from lab to market while nurturing tech talent equipped for future challenges.”

Driving AI Application Across Industries

Ir Dr Ted Suen, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI, welcomed the establishment of the AI Efficacy Enhancement Team and the measures aimed at promoting large-scale AI adoption across industries to improve overall efficiency and productivity.

“ASTRI has developed a wide range of AI technologies, integrating them with other patented technologies such as application specific integrated circuits, Internet of Things (IoT), sensing and communication technologies, to create innovative solutions. This aligns perfectly with the Government’s vision of fostering ‘industries for AI’ and ‘AI for industries’,” he said.

Ir Dr Suen stressed the critical importance of I&T in maintaining Hong Kong’s competitive edge, and that accelerating the development of Northern Metropolis and the Loop will enhance the city’s I&T capabilities. “ASTRI is fully aligned with the priorities outlined in the Policy Address and will continue to collaborate with stakeholders across the I&T ecosystem. Our goal is to drive commercialisation of R&D outcomes through enabling wide technology adoption across industries, improving their operational challenges and enhancing efficiency,” he added.

About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI’s core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Advanced Electronic Components and Systems; Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies; Communications Technologies; Intelligent Perception and Control Technologies, and IoT Sensing and AI Technologies. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, New Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. ASTRI has transferred close to 1,600 technologies to the industry and has been granted about 1,200 patents in the Mainland, the United States, and other countries. For further information, please visit https://www.astri.org.