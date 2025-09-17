Busways seals partnerships with key partners to build state-of-the-art B’EV Terminal Charging Hub in Senoko

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-based Busways Pte Ltd has partnered with key industry partners to develop the next-generation electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Senoko, slated for launch in December 2025. The partnerships mark a milestone in Busways’ vision to strengthen Singapore’s EV charging ecosystem through scalable, integrated, and future-ready infrastructure.



From left to right: Mr. Martin Toh (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Sunny Chong (Founder & Chairman) and Mr. Marcus Ng (Project Director).

The signing of these Memorandums of Understanding emphasises Busways’ commitment to sustainable transportation and represents the start of a long-term strategic collaboration that brings together the expertise of its key industry partners, including Cantal Electric Pte Ltd, Commslink Solutions Pte Ltd, Elsteel Techno (S) Pte Ltd, PlugIt Pte. Ltd., Schneider Electric Singapore Pte Ltd, StarCharge Energy Pte Ltd, Stratton Energy Pte Ltd , Tai Sin Electric Limited, Van Joo Industrial Engineering Pte Ltd, Veloc Solutions Asia Pte. Ltd., Voltality Pte Ltd and YOTAI Digital Energy Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Areas of specific cooperation include:

Smart software and systems: Development of a Charging Station Management System (CSMS) and related applications for hub operations.

Development of a Charging Station Management System (CSMS) and related applications for hub operations. Power distribution and cabling: Design, supply, and integration of switchboards, as well as low-voltage (LV) and direct current (DC) control cables.

Design, supply, and integration of switchboards, as well as low-voltage (LV) and direct current (DC) control cables. Renewable energy integration : Incorporation of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, wind turbines, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to improve energy efficiency and reliability.

Incorporation of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, wind turbines, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to improve energy efficiency and reliability. Charging solutions : Deployment and servicing of EV chargers from leading manufacturers to ensure high-performance.

Deployment and servicing of EV chargers from leading manufacturers to ensure high-performance. Infrastructure fabrication: Customised metal fabrication and infrastructure components.

Mr. Martin Toh, CEO of Busways, commented: “Singapore is a natural hub for innovation and sustainability, and we see tremendous potential to shape the future of electric mobility here. This partnership brings together some of the best expertise in the industry to build infrastructure that will support Singapore’s shift. At Busways, we are committed to putting customers first and following through on our promises, and this project reflects that spirit. It shows what’s possible when companies come together with a shared goal.”

“This collaboration is a meaningful step forward for all of us involved. With Singapore’s EV market expanding quickly, there’s a clear need for charging solutions that are safe, scalable, and efficient, so we’re glad to bring our expertise into the mix and contribute to a bigger vision of making Singapore’s transport cleaner, smarter, and more reliable,” added Mr. Toh.

Set to launch in December 2025, the B’EV Terminal Charging Hub in Senoko will be a state-of-the-art facility designed to support a range of vehicles, including passenger cars, buses, and heavy-duty lorries, using DC fast charging technology. It will feature renewable energy systems, battery energy storage, and digital management tools to deliver an efficient, scalable, and seamless charging experience for both fleet operators and individual drivers.

About Busways Pte Ltd

Founded in 2006, Busways Pte Ltd is a leading Singapore-based M&E engineering solutions provider specialising in electrical power distribution, medium- and low-voltage busduct systems and switchgear. With a team of over 300 employees, Busways delivers large-scale projects across sectors including data centres, e-mobility, commercial buildings, construction, and other heavy industries. Committed to safety, precision, and innovation, Busways offers end-to-end services spanning custom metal fabrication, EV charging infrastructure, fire protection systems, and design-and-build solutions, backed by ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certifications and recognition such as the Enterprise 50 Award 2024.

For more information, visit www.busways.com.sg and www.bevbusways.com.sg to learn more about B’EV Terminal Charging Hub’s full-fledged range of electric vehicle charger (EVC) services.