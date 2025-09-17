China’s Exporter Adapts to New Economic Realities as Canton Fair Highlights Shift

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) wrapped up in May 2025 with figures that underscore a pivotal shift in global trade. When buyer attendance from Europe and the United States grew 3.4%, emerging markets participation continued to rise. Countries along the Belt and Road Initiative sent 187,450 buyers, representing a 17.4% increase. Strong momentum was also seen from BRICS nations, which brought 72,417 buyers, a surge of 24.1%. Meanwhile, buyer attendance from RCEP member states reached 64,808, marking a 6.9% rise.

This trend reflects a broader rebalancing in the global economy. Amid persistent tariff pressures from the U.S. and mounting trade uncertainties, emerging markets are expanding their influence in global commerce and industry. Chinese companies are adapting quickly, moving beyond traditional markets and strengthening ties with developing economies. In the first half of 2025, China witnessed growing trade volume with over 190 countries and regions. 61 partners, up five year-on-year, had trade volume exceeding 50 billion yuan with China. China’s import and export with Belt and Road countries rose 4.7%.

Moreover, Chinese technology-intensive and high-value products have won broader recognition in developed and emerging markets alike. At the 137th Canton Fair, a Rwandan buyer, facing Africa’s digital shift, sealed a deal for LED/LCD displays to introduce smart solutions locally. A Pakistani buyer, noting the soaring demand for energy-saving appliances in his country, called the fair his top source for cost-effective, quality Chinese goods. These evolving demands are prompting Chinese companies to roll out new technologies, premium products, and innovative solutions tailored to emerging markets.

Leveraging its unmatched product portfolio and vast network of global buyers, the Canton Fair not only helps ease market entry barriers through its comprehensive offline supply chain connections but also opens new avenues for cross-border investment with its growing digital trade infrastructure. The Fair has connected Chinese exporters with new demand through thematic exhibitions, business matchmaking, and trade promotion programs. Additionally, its year-round online platform further enables suppliers and global buyers to interact seamlessly across time zones and geographies.

Looking ahead, the 138th Canton Fair, set to open in October, is expected to build on this momentum. As emerging markets continue to rise, the Fair is poised to play an even greater role in advancing trade cooperation and fostering mutual benefit in an evolving global economy.

For more information, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US.