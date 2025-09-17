“Come! BikeDay Cycling Festival × Bike Friendly Accommodations” — Taiwan Promotes Sustainable Cycling Tourism

TAIPEI, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cycling is both a form of recreation and a way to explore scenic landscapes—have you joined the trend yet? In response to the growing popularity of cycling tourism, the Taiwan Tourism Administration is actively advancing the **Bike Friendly Accommodations** program. By partnering with lodging providers, the initiative offers exclusive facilities and services such as secure bike parking, maintenance and cleaning areas, late check-out, and guided cycling tours, ensuring a safe and convenient journey for cycling travelers across Taiwan.

Autumn’s crisp and refreshing weather makes it the perfect season for events, and the most iconic among them is the annual **Come! BikeDay Cycling Festival** held on the shores of Sun Moon Lake. Blending local culture, live performances, and family-friendly riding experiences, this year’s event is set for **November 22** and is expected to attract cycling enthusiasts from around the world to share in the festive lakeside atmosphere and breathtaking scenery.

Beyond **Come! BikeDay**, Taiwan also boasts a vibrant cycling calendar. Highlights include the internationally renowned **Taiwan KOM Challenge**, celebrated as one of the world’s toughest road races with a 105 km course climbing over 3,500 meters in elevation; the **Tour de Taiwan**, a multi-stage international road race that draws professional teams worldwide; and the **L’Étape by Tour de France Taiwan**, officially licensed by the Tour de France and debuting in Taiwan for the first time. In addition, the annual **Taipei International Cycle Show (Taipei Cycle)** each spring serves as a global hub for industry innovation and exchange, reinforcing Taiwan’s reputation as the **”Bicycle Kingdom.”**

These annual events combine leisure, sport, industry innovation, and sustainable tourism—underscoring Taiwan’s strong commitment to cycling culture. Complementing the events is Taiwan’s comprehensive cycling infrastructure, which includes numerous dedicated bike paths, the celebrated Sun Moon Lake loop route, and the legendary **Route No. 1** that circles the island for nearly 968 km with clear signposting, making it the ultimate choice for round-island cycling adventurers.

Through its events, accommodations, and infrastructure, Taiwan is steadily building a dynamic cycling tourism ecosystem, sincerely inviting travelers everywhere to **”Cycle Taiwan Sustainably.”**

For more information on Bike Friendly Accommodations, please visit the [Taiwan Stay website](https://www.taiwanstay.net.tw/TSA/web_page/TSA010100.jsp)

For details on **Come! BikeDay**, please visit the [Sun Moon Lake Cycling Tourism website](https://theme.sunmoonlake.gov.tw/comebikeday/Index.aspx?l=2)