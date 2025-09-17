Fibocom Brings Local Manufacturing Excellence to electronica India 2025

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom,a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, is making a strong presence at electronica India 2025. This year, Fibocom proudly highlights its bold ‘Make in India‘ manufacturing drive and cutting-edge AIoT solutions, underscoring its deep commitment to growing with India’s digital future.

Local Manufacturing, Global Expertise

Fibocom’s local manufacturing is not just about production—it’s a pledge to India: empowering resilience, building trust, and enabling long-term success together. This localization reinforces India’s IoT ecosystem while advancing the nation’s “Digital India” initiative.

Solutions for India’s Digital Future

At the exhibition, Fibocom demonstrates a wide range of application-ready solutions tailored to India’s evolving market:

Smart Metering: Remote metering, real-time monitoring, and dynamic billing powered by Fibocom L610 modules, boosting efficiency and smart city growth.

Remote metering, real-time monitoring, and dynamic billing powered by Fibocom L610 modules, boosting efficiency and smart city growth. Trackers: Compact and reliable devices enabling logistics, e-commerce, and asset management with precision location services.

Compact and reliable devices enabling logistics, e-commerce, and asset management with precision location services. AIS 140-Compliant Vehicle Solutions: Intelligent telematics units, 4G-enabled battery management, and dashcams for safer, smarter public transport.

Intelligent telematics units, 4G-enabled battery management, and dashcams for safer, smarter public transport. Smart Retail POS: LTE Cat.1-powered terminals with secure connectivity, multi-payment support, and inventory management for retail digitalization

LTE Cat.1-powered terminals with secure connectivity, multi-payment support, and inventory management for retail digitalization 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA): Bridging the “last mile” with high-speed, reliable broadband for homes and businesses.

Commitment to India’s Digital Transformation

“India is pivotal to Fibocom’s global strategy,” said Ragin Kallanmar Thodikai, Country Sales Manager, India, Fibocom. “Our ‘Make in India‘ commitment goes beyond manufacturing—it reflects our dedication to embedding innovation, expertise, and customer-first service into India’s ecosystem. By combining global IoT leadership with local manufacturing, we are enabling the next wave of India’s digital economy.”

Together with India, Fibocom is not only embracing today’s opportunities but also shaping tomorrow’s intelligent world. Discover how Fibocom’s local manufacturing and cutting-edge AIoT solutions are powering India’s IoT growth. Visit us at Booth H5.G31 to experience our innovations live at electronica India 2025.