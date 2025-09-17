From Sky-High Luxury to Stair-High Challenge: China World Summit Wing, Beijing Elevates Its Urban Lifestyle Destination Positioning with the Return of Vertical Run

BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 China World Summit Wing, Beijing Vertical Run powered to a perfect finish on September 13, 2025 as 1000+ runners conquered 330 meters, 80 floors and over 2,000 steps at the heart of Beijing.

Rising above the capital’s vibrant CBD, China World Summit Wing, Beijing is Beijing’s definitive Urban Lifestyle Destination, curating immersive stay, dining and wellness experiences that embraces life enrichment while inspiring people to live holistically, actively and sustainably.

As part of the Shangri-La Group, we identify with our group’s global ‘Triple S’ strategy—Stay, Savour, Shine. Vertical Run is our hallmark event to enhance the connection with our community.

Together, China World Summit Wing, Beijing hosted an unparalleled race experience together with various industry leaders. Hong Kong International Medical Clinic, Beijing as the event’s exclusive Professional Healthcare Provider and HOKA as the Leading Brand Sponsor. Other prizes were presented by Abyss & Habidecor, Aimer Move, Bopomofo, ffit8, LUZHOULAOJIAO, Toni & Guy, VOSS, War Horse, Yan’s Palace and Zhaopin.