Index Exchange Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Global New Product Innovation Recognition for Leadership in Supply-Side Platforms

Index Exchange earns acclaim for advancing innovation, transparency, and customer-centric solutions within the supply-side platform ecosystem.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Index Exchange Inc (Index), one of the world’s largest independent supply-side platforms (SSPs), has been awarded the 2025 Global New Product Innovation Recognition in the supply-side platforms industry for its outstanding achievements in product development, transparency, and customer value delivery. This recognition highlights Index’s consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Index excels in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them efficiently, consistently, and at scale. “Frost & Sullivan highlights Index Exchange’s customer-centric philosophy, which shapes how the company positions itself within the market. By choosing to grow alongside its customers and actively support their success, Index Exchange builds a strong reputation for reliability and integrity, fostering long-term loyalty and enduring partnerships,” said Lara Forlino, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on supply-side platform innovation and global customer partnerships, Index Exchange has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape. The company’s strategic agility and sustained investment in privacy-centric solutions, automation, and product development have enabled it to scale effectively across global markets.

With the launch of Index Marketplaces, an omnichannel platform built on Index’s scaled supply and modern infrastructure, Index is leading the sell-side decisioning movement—the next evolution in programmatic advertising. This approach brings enhanced intelligence and optimization to the supply side, empowering media owners to curate and activate inventory earlier. Amid privacy changes and data challenges, sell-side decisioning preserves reliable signals and unlocks new collaboration opportunities between media owners and buyers.

“Success in programmatic today depends on companies working together in flexible ways that reflect real business relationships, involving scale, collaboration, and customization,” said Mike McNeeley, SVP of Product at Index Exchange. “Our Index Marketplaces platform streamlines how partners connect, partner, customize, transact, and report—removing technical barriers and unlocking faster innovation. This Frost & Sullivan recognition affirms our commitment to building transparent and adaptable technology that empowers media owners and helps buyers reach audiences in trusted environments.”

Frost & Sullivan commends Index Exchange for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company’s vision, robust innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of supply-side platforms and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards. Contact us: Start the discussion .

